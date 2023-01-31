Practical Solutions for the OLine

K, everyone on here for the most part agree that the OLine needs to be addressed and further improved for next season. Issues such as Eichenberg, Jackson, durability of Armstead, etc. will be under scrutiny from the fan base during the off season - here are my practical solutions with the recent disclosure by Grier that Eich and AJ will get a chance to compete for starting jobs. In this I am utilizing known players and 1 possible addition by either the draft or Free Agency. To recap we have the following players available for suggestions - somewhat in order of ability and importance: Armstead, Williams, Hunt, Eichenberg, Jackson, Coleman, Dieter, Jones, Little, Cotton, Shell, Lamm - not including Fisher (although I hope he is re-signed for next season)



Here is my starting Oline: ARMSTEAD - WILLIAMS - EICHENBURG - HUNT - JACKSON (or a Draft pic)



Here is my backup Oline: FA (or Little) - JONES - DIETER - COTTON - SHELL (or AJ if he doesn't start)



The starting line is based on 2 key thoughts. 1 - that Connor Williams talent is best utilized at LG (his play at C was admirable but the high snaps and ultimately our higher need at the G position trumps keeping him at C) and that Eichenberg has all the physical traits ( 6'5" 306 lbs - short arms ) to take on the C position (imho) - rationale there is that if Connor as a G can convert to C then Liam can also). For the backups - LT is a huge concern. Little did little to gain my confidence so I'm actually hoping for a FA or maybe a Draft pic there...Cotton actually impressed me big time in the playoff game - small sample size admittedly. Dieter and Shell are serviceable (barely) and 1 of either Jones, Coleman should make it back so...Lamm may be gone, Fisher is unknown - can't wait to see some other PRACTICAL replies and combinations!