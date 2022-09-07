Practice Injury report

Average Joe said: Everybody keeps saying shit about the heat and humidity. **** that! I say let the better team win and not hope that the weather in South Florida is the reason why we win the game. Last I heard the final injury report doesn’t come out till tomorrow. Let me emphasize FINAL report tomorrow. That would be Thursday Sep. 8th 2022 Click to expand...

The reality is that weather often is a deciding factor in games early in the season as well as late in the season. It usually benefits the Dolphins when teams play in Miami in September and early October because very few teams practice in the heat and humidity we have at this time a year.On the other hand, the Dolphins have historically had trouble winning games late in the season if they have to travel to play in cold weather games.The best way to avoid weather being a factor in a game is to play in an indoor stadium. Presently 11 teams play in a stadium that is either a dome stadium or a stadium with a retractable roof. The remaining 21 teams, which include the Dolphins play in an open air stadium.This season the Dolphins will play the Lions and Chargers in dome stadiums and their remaining 15 games will be played in open air stadiums. So while the hope is that weather will not be a factor and the better team will win each game. History shows that weather is usually a major factor in a few games every season and the hope is the Dolphins find a way to win in weather that they aren’t used to playing in.