Practice Injury report

TKAllDay

TKAllDay

Seasoned Veteran
Club Member
Joined
Oct 12, 2005
Messages
3,866
Reaction score
3,255
Age
34
Location
Baltimore, MD
Would have helped to post the report. Some seem precautionary (Waddle), did not know Edmunds had a groin issue. Hopefully we are full saddle this weekend. Pats look healthy
 
Sofa_King_Drunk

Sofa_King_Drunk

town drunk
Joined
Mar 14, 2002
Messages
1,324
Reaction score
810
Age
55
Location
Ormond Beach, FL
TKAllDay said:
Would have helped to post the report. Some seem precautionary (Waddle), did not know Edmunds had a groin issue. Hopefully we are full saddle this weekend. Pats look healthy
Pats may look healthy now, nothing like sweating your balls off in the FL sun for a few days to help cure that. I know everyone thinks every move Belicheat makes is pure genius, I believe he out-thought himself on this one and may regret the extra exposure time. We'll see soon enough.
 
Average Joe

Average Joe

Active Roster
Joined
Jan 4, 2019
Messages
948
Reaction score
1,414
Age
50
Location
Bellair Bluffs
Everybody keeps saying shit about the heat and humidity. **** that! I say let the better team win and not hope that the weather in South Florida is the reason why we win the game. Last I heard the final injury report doesn’t come out till tomorrow. Let me emphasize FINAL report tomorrow. That would be Thursday Sep. 8th 2022
 
bane

bane

Club Member
Joined
Jan 19, 2008
Messages
2,930
Reaction score
3,145
Age
46
I have to think needham they are being extra safe or they would have signed a corner. We only have 5 on roster. If they were not sure about needham they would have signed a corner. They wouldn't risk going into game with only 4 if needham couldn't go. He practiced and was limited. Probably being safe.

No idea about the others.
 
1

1972forever

Super Donator
Joined
Sep 14, 2019
Messages
11,713
Reaction score
25,338
Age
69
Location
Miami
Average Joe said:
Everybody keeps saying shit about the heat and humidity. **** that! I say let the better team win and not hope that the weather in South Florida is the reason why we win the game. Last I heard the final injury report doesn’t come out till tomorrow. Let me emphasize FINAL report tomorrow. That would be Thursday Sep. 8th 2022
The reality is that weather often is a deciding factor in games early in the season as well as late in the season. It usually benefits the Dolphins when teams play in Miami in September and early October because very few teams practice in the heat and humidity we have at this time a year.

On the other hand, the Dolphins have historically had trouble winning games late in the season if they have to travel to play in cold weather games.

The best way to avoid weather being a factor in a game is to play in an indoor stadium. Presently 11 teams play in a stadium that is either a dome stadium or a stadium with a retractable roof. The remaining 21 teams, which include the Dolphins play in an open air stadium.

This season the Dolphins will play the Lions and Chargers in dome stadiums and their remaining 15 games will be played in open air stadiums. So while the hope is that weather will not be a factor and the better team will win each game. History shows that weather is usually a major factor in a few games every season and the hope is the Dolphins find a way to win in weather that they aren’t used to playing in.
 
G

GRYPHONK

Pro Bowler
Joined
Apr 10, 2005
Messages
4,357
Reaction score
3,789
How is someone placed in the injury list under the title "not injury related"

Lol, didn't know "veteran rest" was considered an injury these days haha.

Everyone gets a trophy huh lol
 
Joe Dolfan

Joe Dolfan

Club Member
Joined
Jun 30, 2005
Messages
7,488
Reaction score
9,282
Age
50
Location
Santa Cruz, CA
GRYPHONK said:
How is someone placed in the injury list under the title "not injury related"

Lol, didn't know "veteran rest" was considered an injury these days haha.

Everyone gets a trophy huh lol
That wasn't the injury report. That's not even due yet, I believe. That was people who didn't participate in practice today.
 
Joe Dolfan

Joe Dolfan

Club Member
Joined
Jun 30, 2005
Messages
7,488
Reaction score
9,282
Age
50
Location
Santa Cruz, CA
BigNastyFish said:
..bound to shave a few points off the spread...
getyarn.io

Why is there an injury report in pro football?

The Last Boy Scout (1991) clip with quote Why is there an injury report in pro football? Yarn is the best search for video clips by quote. Find the exact moment in a TV show, movie, or music video you want to share. Easily move forward or backward to get to the perfect clip.
getyarn.io getyarn.io
 
G

GCD960

Club Member
Joined
Aug 30, 2004
Messages
3,749
Reaction score
330
Location
I'm over here now
GRYPHONK said:
How is someone placed in the injury list under the title "not injury related"

Lol, didn't know "veteran rest" was considered an injury these days haha.

Everyone gets a trophy huh lol
Didn’t know either but sounds like a reason has to be given if someone doesn’t practice…

And honestly sounds like BB rule lol… he probably kept injured out of practice but did t report it
 
DrMultimedia

DrMultimedia

Doctorate
Super Donator
Joined
Aug 7, 2004
Messages
2,632
Reaction score
3,772
Age
59
Location
Charlottesville, VA
I can't believe I'll say this this, but I'm actually glad the Waddle injury is a quad and not ankle or calf. I've been dealing with both for two years and the fact that the full body presses down on them drives me nuts. Really hope I can run some races this year. Both spots are currently problematic. Wish I had physical therapists that NFL players get! 😀
 
