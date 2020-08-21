Practice Observations, QB Concerns and Defensive Highlights

Thanks for this report. It's early. The offense in particular will be disjointed.



Many of us have said since well before the draft that Tua has a decent but not great arm. He would never be confused with the cannon-armed guys like Jacob Eason, Jordan Love, and Justin Herbert. But, the hip injury is sure to rob him of power throwing the ball early in preseason. As his rehab continues and he becomes more comfortable torquing his body through his hips, his arm strength will return. Remember, a large amount of what we call "arm strength" is generated through the lower body, and right now, Tua's lower body is still rehabbing, no matter how happy a face the team and his agent want to put on it.



Josh Rosen is a young QB learning a new offense and probably just starting to get enough snaps to even knock off a little rust. Don't expect instant greatness. It's not about where these guys are now that matters, its about how they are progressing to where they will be when the season starts.



Have patience, this is not going to be a smooth road.