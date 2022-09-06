Practice Squad Analysis: who do we have, and what do they offer?

First of all, I am posting this as a separate thread, though I won't be offended if it is merged into Danny's very fine thread. I just thought this might be easier to navigate this way.



Let's get right to it!



Wide Receiver, Braylon Sanders: UDFA 2022. He's a deep threat-only at this point, and with that, he came close to making the team. This guy has a real chance to make the team next year... or even this year given injuries, but injuries have been his problem. Chances to ever be an NFL player. Decent



Cornerback, Kalon Barnes: 7th round Carolina 2022. This guy could be the fastest track athlete in the NFL... sadly, his entire game is speed. Carolina didn't seem to want him back. Big... BIG project. He'll be 24 in December. Chances: poor.



Offensive Tackle, Larnel Coleman: 7th round 2021. Small school project who knocked Pankey off our roster. He is effectively a rookie this year after losing most of last year to an injury. He has NFL size and Greg Little walks next year. Chances: Fair



EDGE, Cameron Goode: 7th round 2022 Classic SSLB on a team with Van Ginkle likely to exit next year. Of all of the players on our practice squad, he may have to best chance to develop into a rotational player. He knocked Scarlett off the roster and I see him playing some this year. Chances excellent.



EDGE, Porter Gustin: FA 2022. He's a bit of a jag. He's 25 and we're his THIRD team. He's more of a try-hard guy than a skilled one. We really don't want him to win a job; we need to do better. Chances: fair to stick, poor to contribute.



Safety, Verone McKinley III: UDFA 2022. He's undersized for his role, which is why he wasn't drafted. Yes, he's a bit of a ball-hawk, but the lack of size should make him the favorite target of taller receivers over the course of his career. Chances: decent to become a third or fourth safety.



Running Back, ZaQuandre White: UDFA 2022. He was only a rotational back in college, and only possesses 4.6 type of speed. Could he develop into our big back at 215#. Probably not, but that's how the scout team will use him during practice. Chances: poor



Wide Receiver, River Cracraft: Extremely well tutored, system receiver who followed McD over from the 49rs. He's 28 in November. He'll be a nice guy to have on the practice squad... Hey River, act like DVP on this play... Chances: remote to play, decent to become a WR coach.



Defensive Lineman, Ben Stille: UDFA 2022. He sure looked good in preseason. I didnt see much of a drop off from Adam Butler's play... but he is a UDFA and Ingram and Flowers came available. Both are rentals. Chances: good to become a rotational player. Poor to ever start.



Offensive Lineman, James Empey: UDFA Cowboys 2022. Jerry Jones gave this guy 6 figures to sign with the Cowboys after the draft. Then he jumped to Miami... so he's smart; sadly... he's a little undersized AND overaged after doing his LDS Mission before BYU. Chances to replace Dieter some day. Poor, as we'll likely draft a Center.



Wide Receiver, Freddie Swain: FA 2022. I expect this guy to play some... maybe as soon as week 1. He was a bottom of the roster WR and PR for the Seahawks and they generally know receivers. He has a bit more 'suddenness' than Bowden ever did... and honestly, do you want to see Waddle or Hill returning punts regularly? No... didn't think so.

Chances to be 6th WR and PR this year... quite good.



Defensive End, Markaviest “Big Kat” Bryant. UDFA Cowboys 2022. 5 year college player who dropped down in class his 5th year. He's probably behind Ben Stille. Chances: poor



Defensive Tackle, Josiah Bronson UDFA 2022. Interior Lineman... project. Benito Jones two years ago. Chances: poor



Defensive Tackle, Christopher Hinton: I sure wish he was as good as his father. Pro tip: he isn't. Interior Lineman prospect who I think will outperform Bronson. Chances: poor



Offensive Tackle, Kion Smith: UDFA 2021. Extremely small school prospect who has done good to get this far. Slated to become a mid-week blocking sled. Chances: tiny



Cornerback, Chris Steele UDFA Steelers 2022. UNDERAGED prospect who might surprise. Received what is said to be very poor coaching in college, then came out early. He WAS a 4 star recruit who received a VERY raw deal at Florida (forced to room with a predator). Chances: hard to say, but it won't be this year, let's see what our coaches can get out of him.



This is one of the youngest PSs I have ever seen. Almost all of them are from this year's draft class, so my best guess is that we should take the long view here...



Your mileage may differ.