Practice Squad WRs

With Waddle likely to be out for a couple of weeks, (which is the general result when one has a high ankle sprain); Chosen in concussion protocol (and unlikely to play); and Hill at less than 100%... we need to take a long look at the PS before our next game.



There are 3 WRs on the Squad: Journeyman Freddie Swain, Browns draft-bust Anthony Schwartz, and our UDFA Braylon Sanders.



Schwartz is probably the fastest guy on the team... a HS track star, but with bad hands and who evidently ran nothing but poor routes in Cleveland. In our offense, he probably only has one use. Deep threat decoy.



Swain looks like a never-was... he's been on 4 teams and aside from his first two years as a bottom of the roster player in Seattle, he's never really stuck around... though, we've had him on our practice squad three times. On the bright side, he can return kickoffs, I guess.



Braylon Sanders would be my best guess. He's been with us for a couple of years now, so he should know the offense, and he's a very similar player to Robbie Chosen. Mostly a deep threat...



It'd be tough to go in to the Baltimore game with only 5 WRs considering that Hill is not 100%. If he were to reinjured his ankle, we'd be left with Wilson, Berrios, Claypool, and Cracraft... so I think this bears watching this week, especially if Hill draws another injury designation.