Pre-Camp Poll: Who will captain the ‘23 Dolphins Defense?

Who are your two 2023 season team captains on Defense?
These two players on Defense are unquestioned leaders by their coaches and peers; they represent the intelligence, heart, and production of the team.
Using a completely subjective method, I chose Ramsay & Phillips. Holland and Phillips are worthy of consideration but need another year of experience, IMO. X is a quiet leader who may find another “C” on his jersey. Sieler is a dark horse candidate.
Yes, of course, let’s see how training camp plays out to see who emerges.
Intelligence
Heart
Production
Leadership
Score
|Howard
8
8
8
8
32
|Ramsay
9
10
9
10
38
|B. Jones
7
8
7
7
29
|Holland
9
9
8
9
35
|Long
8
7
8
7
30
|Phillips
9
10
8
9
36
|Baker
8
8
8
7
31
|Ogbah
8
8
7
7
30
|Wilkins
10
10
9
9
38
|Davis
7
6
6
6
24
|Sieler
9
9
7
7
32
Chubb
8
8
8
7
31
