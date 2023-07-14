 Pre-Camp Poll: Who will captain the ‘23 Dolphins Defense? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Pre-Camp Poll: Who will captain the ‘23 Dolphins Defense?

Poll: Who are the two captains of the ‘23 Dolphins Defense?

  • Howard

  • Ramsay

  • Sieler

  • Holland

  • Long

  • Phillips

  • Baker

  • Ogbah

  • Wilkins

  • Chubb

AquaHawk

AquaHawk

Who are your two 2023 season team captains on Defense?

These two players on Defense are unquestioned leaders by their coaches and peers; they represent the intelligence, heart, and production of the team.

Using a completely subjective method, I chose Ramsay & Phillips. Holland and Phillips are worthy of consideration but need another year of experience, IMO. X is a quiet leader who may find another “C” on his jersey. Sieler is a dark horse candidate.

Yes, of course, let’s see how training camp plays out to see who emerges.

Intelligence
🧠
Heart
❤️
Production
🏆
Leadership
👑
Score
Howard
8​
8​
8​
8​
32​
Ramsay
9​
10​
9​
10​
38​
B. Jones
7​
8​
7​
7​
29​
Holland
9​
9​
8​
9​
35​
Long
8​
7​
8​
7​
30​
Phillips
9​
10​
8​
9​
36​
Baker
8​
8​
8​
7​
31​
Ogbah
8​
8​
7​
7​
30​
Wilkins
10​
10​
9​
9​
38​
Davis
7​
6​
6​
6​
24​
Sieler
9​
9​
7​
7​
32​
Chubb​
8​
8​
8​
7​
31​
 
