Pre-Season Football Question

I do not live locally, so I no longer have season tickets. Boy do I miss the good old days of the Orange Bowl when I had season tickets. Was at all those games. Dolphins Chargers playoff, Miami-Nebraska national championship, the Flutie game, all the great games and the highs and lows.



At any rate, many of you may be aware of the NFL Sunday Ticket lawsuit that the NFL just lost, for a lot of money ($5bb x 3 potentially) until the judge overturned the verdict, for reasons many believe will not stand. At any rate, the premise of the lawsuit was the NFL is a legal monopoly. However, since the government allows for this monopoly to exist, there should still be guardrails on how the NFL behaves. The NFL was sued because they make people buy the entire Sunday Ticket package, even if they just want to watch their home team, and not the other stuff folks are forced to pay for. The idea was instead of being forced to pay $450 for the whole package, there should have been a lower priced offering that allows people to pay a fair bit less just to watch their home team. The basis of the lawsuit seems reasonable to me, and I am not surprised the jury went against the NFL on this one.



The similar and related point is season ticket packages are not dissimilar. In order to get season tickets, one is also forced to pay full boat for the pre-season games. Pre-season games not only suck, they are borderline consumer fraud. For the most part, you don't even get to see the starters play. In many cases you are watching guys that will be selling insurance instead of playing in the NFL. The pre-season games are a rip off.



Question for those that are season ticket holders. Are you pissed that you have to pay for the pre-season games as well? Do you view it as a cost of doing business, and accept it, but don't like it? Or are you OK being forced to pay for the pre-season games as well, and you like going to them?