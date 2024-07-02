Pre-season Group Position Battles: Safeties

We're winding down now; there's but three groups left, and two of them are related. We'll tackle the first of those groups today. This featured group, safeties, is a group of players that the NFL as a whole has decided to devalue, (at least in terms of what these men are paid), and because of this, this position like RBs is seeing fewer and fewer players remain with their original teams.



But before we get to that, let's take a quick look at the types of safeties there are in today's game. While it is true that some Coordinators use a split safety formation that places both safeties equally deep in the backfield, most teams still use formations with a deep (or free) safety that acts as a centerfielder, and a strong (or box, or even Rover) safety that plays closer to the line of scrimmage.

The Strong safety generally is more involved in covering Tight Ends, slot receivers, and the running game. He is also more likely to blitz because of his position closer to the line.

The Free safety is generally "free" to move around and cover different receivers on a per play basis. Generally a leaner and faster player, the Free Safety excels at disguising which player he'll be covering on each play.



So... in general, these two positions are not the same. Some players can play either position... and some can't. To make things even more complicated, there is a greater tendency in today's game to use three safeties on certain downs with the third safety generally referred to as the Star position. This position is sort of a hybrid safety/LB position. Many good players try and fail in this role. Minkah Fitzpatrick cried to his Mommy and forced a trade when we asked him to learn it.



OK... I know that this was a lot... but understanding the various roles is kind of key to understanding our personnel.



24 year old Javon Holland is a prototype Free Safety. Smart, quick, and lean. He's frequently our very last line of defense and he's very good. If he produced more turnovers, he'd probably be described as elite. With only 5 Ints and 4 forced fumbles in three full years of play, Javon looks better than he produces. Elite Free Safeties do more damage than Javon does... and that's a problem because he is looking for a top 5 type contract without being an actual top 5 producer. This year will be key for him because I expect that Grier has a dollar value in mind that Javon just won't accept. Honestly, I suspect he'll go the route of Robert Hunt and Christian Wilkins.



Jordan Poyer was brought in to start at Strong Safety, although with the Maye signing, his starting spot may be in doubt. Now 33 years old, he signed a one year (cheap) contract with us in what looks like a retirement step down signing. He used to be very good, and he might still have a year or two left in him. I suspect that we'll limit his snaps a bit, and hope he makes it through intact. He has been a relatively uninjured player for many years. For 2m, it isn't a bad bet.



Marcus Maye came over late in the process after being a cap casualty in N'awlins. Like Poyer, he signed an insultingly low one year contract. He's 31 and has gone from a Pro Bowl quality player to a guy who has had trouble remaining healthy. Like Poyer, he started his career playing Free Safety, but has been in the box the past few years.

If Marcus is healthy, he may start over Poyer and if need be, he'll be our first player behind Holland should injury strike.



After these three... it gets murkier. Elijah Campbell has been around a couple of years now, but he's 29 this year and has only started 2 games in his career. We really don't want him playing much, and you'd probably be smart to think Campbell has a huge target on his back in training camp. The Dolphins have got to be thinking about replacing this replacement level player.



Did someone say undrafted free agents and late round stabs? Well... you are in luck, because we've got quite a few of them.



6th Round Pick Patrick McMorris is probably a Box Safety in the NFL although he played everywhere in college. Most touts thought he looked better than he played, noting there were too many missed tackles in his resume. If he can clean that up in camp, he has a better than average chance of displacing Campbell. He's 22... and cheap. If we waive him, as a draft pick, he's probably 50/50 to be poached before we can put him on the PS.



Priority Free Agent Mark Perry was thought to be a prospective late round draft pick, and his resume looks a LOT like McMorris. He's a probable box safety who was not as good in run support as one would expect. I would rate his chances to outperform McMorris as about even. (Like Hill sticking over Higgins at TE last year). If either one of these players improves with NFL coaching, we could have a future starter.



Jordan Colbert is a sleeper from Rhode Island. He's yet another player who looks better than he played. He has the size and speed to play the game, but never did enough (even at a very low level) to justify being drafted. He probably needs at least a year on a PS... and that's assuming he takes coaching well. I'd call him an extreme longshot, even considering how shallow we are at Safety. On the bright side... if the light goes on with a player like this, he could become a Free Safety. He has a much better athletic profile than the others.



Finally, I'm going to list Storm Duck here. We are currently listing him as a Cornerback, but I think he'll be restricted to a slot corner or box safety role if he makes it. When you get to that 11th defensive back... guys frequently are asked to play multiple roles. Right now, that guy is Nik Needham or Siran Neal (I'll bet most of you thought I had forgotten them), but a UDFA with Duck's profile might fit in this role if he's good at special teams play.



...and that's why I started this, saying that the areas of safeties and CBs are related. These are always a few players on an NFL roster who play both positions. Hell... Jalen Ramsey is probably going to line up in the 'Star' position at times this year... so where the safeties end and the CBs begin is debatable. At any rate, we are probably going to leave camp with 11 total defensive backs. How they break down is a real crapshoot and excellent special teams play may factor in here.



This is one group where I won't even hazard a guess about the final roster. It is much... much too early for that.