Predict 2020-21 AFC East Standings... Way too Early Predictions

Burt Macklin
How do you all think our division will play out next season? I can see the Bills becoming a legit problem with their defense. Jets will always be bad under Gase. This year I expect a big dip in the Pats production. They are finally not hitting on these undrafted/low round draft gems. Their last two drafts have been almost complete busts. Maybe luck is sliding to Miami for next season?
Predicted Record:
Buffalo: 10-6
NYJ: 7-9
MIA: 9-7
NE: if Brady is back, 9-7, if he's gone, 6-10
