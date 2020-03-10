Predict 2020-21 AFC East Standings... Way too Early Predictions

B

Burt Macklin

Scout Team
Joined
Apr 27, 2019
Messages
338
Reaction score
400
Location
St Louis, Missouri
How do you all think our division will play out next season? I can see the Bills becoming a legit problem with their defense. Jets will always be bad under Gase. This year I expect a big dip in the Pats production. They are finally not hitting on these undrafted/low round draft gems. Their last two drafts have been almost complete busts. Maybe luck is sliding to Miami for next season?
Predicted Record:
Buffalo: 10-6
NYJ: 7-9
MIA: 9-7
NE: if Brady is back, 9-7, if he's gone, 6-10
 
dolfan91

dolfan91

Starter
Joined
Feb 26, 2004
Messages
6,101
Reaction score
4,178
Location
NJ
Patriots with Brady: 10 - 6, Without Brady: 6 - 10. Don't forget they may also lose a slew of other F/A. Jets: 8 - 8. Bills: 10 - 6. Miami with a Good Fitzpatrick: 9 - 7, With a Bad Fitzpatrick: 4 - 12. Gotta remember Fitzpatrick had one of his best seasons in Miami last year. He's been a hot and cold QB his entire career. Nothing has changed. And now you add in Gailey, who Fitzpatrick has already had 1 very good season and 1 completely abysmal season under. Makes you wonder, if he's due for another terrible season?
 
nick1

nick1

I am Groot
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Jan 22, 2004
Messages
26,607
Reaction score
6,577
Location
FL
What will the team look like? It’s way too early indeed. Lots of turn over likely so who do we add? I can’t predict anything right now
 
Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

Submarine Screen Door Slammer
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Jan 10, 2020
Messages
1,189
Reaction score
2,375
Location
Marco Island
Will at least be easier to try to do a week from now when we know most of what has happened in FA. Bills look super strong with Josh Allen. As others said, no idea what Pats are doing at QB. Jets look like a sh!t show and I'm loving it. I think with 7 new starters between FA and draft, we could be the #2 team in AFCE this year.
 
Geordie

Geordie

Starter
Joined
Apr 23, 2010
Messages
4,813
Reaction score
2,226
NE 11-5 (with or without Brady, tbh 42 year old Brady wasn't carrying that team last year)
Buff 10-6 (doubt the needle moves either way with this team this offseason.
Fins 6-10 (don't like the coaching changes yet, willing to be proved wrong)
NYJ 5 -11 (Never gonna be anything more than 8-8 with Gase in charge. could swing up by a couple of wins, but personally I'm not sold on Darnold at all.)
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Top Bottom