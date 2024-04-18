 Predict our 1st Round Pick | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Predict our 1st Round Pick

JamesWsenior

Club Member
Joined
Feb 2, 2023
Messages
6,745
Reaction score
16,541
Age
56
Location
Bangkok
Ok time to put it all on the line boys and gals.

Just like predict the score topic during the season.

*Rules. One name only (no if he is not there then such and such). I know this might make some you noncommittal types uncomfortable.

My pick in the next reply will be the example.
Ready?
 
I have a feeling this is boring unsexy draft for us. I say interior D linemen or O lineman. I hope we trade down though and get more picks.
 
