Predict Player(s) Achievements for 2020

Dolphinator530

Dolphinator530

Nov 5, 2010
1,577
2,450
Pretty simple, you can choose a statistical achievement or milestone or something like DPOY or Pro-bowler etc. I would like for everyone to make one they have with confidence a bit of a stretch and a long shot........ see mine below

Mine:
Confident - Igbo will lead the team in interceptions - Logic: Howard is often hurt and Jones isnt a ball hawk

Bit of a stretch - Miami has (2) 1,000 yard receivers and another over 750 - Parker and Williams over Gesicki close

Long Shot - Tua leads league in QBR from time he takes over to end of season - Hopefully line is far more cohesive and he just walks into a good situation dropping dime after dime
 
traptses

traptses

Jan 20, 2008
1,731
1,112
Albany, NY
I will second your opinion on Iggy leading in INTs, though it has no relation to Howard’s health. I think, besides the obvious, he was the best pick of the draft, and he will be a star in this league
 
Dolphinator530

Dolphinator530

Nov 5, 2010
1,577
2,450
I will second your opinion on Iggy leading in INTs, though it has no relation to Howard’s health. I think, besides the obvious, he was the best pick of the draft, and he will be a star in this league
Yeah Howard may stay healthy but just feel like he’s going to get picked on because he’s the rookie and if Jones and Howard do their job guys on the outside aren’t going to be open very often. And I just think the volume and his aggressiveness, like you said being a favorite of Coach Flores during the draft, just gives me a ton of confidence by the middle of the season he’s going to find his footing and just takeoff.
 
BigNastyFish

BigNastyFish

Sep 17, 2012
8,934
17,615
I'm going to pick a few outsiders...

Bobby McCain leads in INTs

Isaiah Ford eclipses 750 yards receiving

Myles Gaskin is our leading rusher (yards)

Jerome Baker has 7+ sacks and 3+ INTs

Our prized snappa is ALL-PRO and desired by many!

Finally, in December, Santa Clause kicks in!

True Story.

BNF

:lol:
 
