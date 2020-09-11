Predict Player(s) Achievements for 2020

Pretty simple, you can choose a statistical achievement or milestone or something like DPOY or Pro-bowler etc. I would like for everyone to make one they have with confidence a bit of a stretch and a long shot........ see mine below



Mine:

Confident - Igbo will lead the team in interceptions - Logic: Howard is often hurt and Jones isnt a ball hawk



Bit of a stretch - Miami has (2) 1,000 yard receivers and another over 750 - Parker and Williams over Gesicki close



Long Shot - Tua leads league in QBR from time he takes over to end of season - Hopefully line is far more cohesive and he just walks into a good situation dropping dime after dime