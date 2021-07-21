 Predict Rookie Classes’ Firsts | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Predict Rookie Classes’ Firsts

A more fun thread for what seems like an eternity of a lull in the off season schedule. This is for the regular season no preseason nonsense

Jaylen Waddle
First TD -
First play over 50 yards -
First Tua bro hug and mention they were college teammates -

Jaelan Phillips
First Sack -
First forced fumble -
First time announcer mentions injury history and is scared when he doesn’t pop right up from a play -

Jevon Holland
First start -
First Interception-


Liam Eichenberg
First start-
First highlight of him pulling and leveling a LB or DB -

Hunter Long
First catch -
First TD -
First mention he went to BC like Flo -

Larnel Coleman
First game snap -

Gerrid Doaks
First TD
First big 4th down conversion -
First reception -


Add your own first to the list eager to see what people think!
 
