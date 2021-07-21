Predict Rookie Classes’ Firsts

Dolphinator530
A more fun thread for what seems like an eternity of a lull in the off season schedule. This is for the regular season no preseason nonsense
Jaylen Waddle
First TD -
First play over 50 yards -
First Tua bro hug and mention they were college teammates -
Jaelan Phillips
First Sack -
First forced fumble -
First time announcer mentions injury history and is scared when he doesn’t pop right up from a play -
Jevon Holland
First start -
First Interception-
Liam Eichenberg
First start-
First highlight of him pulling and leveling a LB or DB -
Hunter Long
First catch -
First TD -
First mention he went to BC like Flo -
Larnel Coleman
First game snap -
Gerrid Doaks
First TD
First big 4th down conversion -
First reception -
Add your own first to the list eager to see what people think!
