Predict the Final 10 Games!

S

sap1993

Rams (Loss)
@Cardinals (Loss)
LA Chargers (Win)
@Denver (Win)
@New York Football Team (Win)
Bengals (Win)
Chiefs (Loss)
Patriots (Win)
@Raiders (Win)
@Bills (Loss)

I have the Dolphins going 6-4 and finishing at 9-7 which could clinch a wild card berth or possibly win the division if Buffalo stumbles
 
Joe Dolfan

Joe Dolfan

If Miami doesn't beat LA convincingly, I certainly seeing them losing in Arizona, on a cross country trip, facing a team coming off a bye.

If the D can finish with plenty of rest though, and they contain Murray's running, I think that game is a win.

The Raider game will be tough. Waller is a monster. We've done better against TEs this year though.
 
