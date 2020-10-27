Predict the Final 10 Games!

Rams (Loss)
@Cardinals (Loss)
LA Chargers (Win)
@Denver (Win)
@New York Football Team (Win)
Bengals (Win)
Chiefs (Loss)
Patriots (Win)
@Raiders (Win)
@Bills (Loss)
I have the Dolphins going 6-4 and finishing at 9-7 which could clinch a wild card berth or possibly win the division if Buffalo stumbles
@Cardinals (Loss)
LA Chargers (Win)
@Denver (Win)
@New York Football Team (Win)
Bengals (Win)
Chiefs (Loss)
Patriots (Win)
@Raiders (Win)
@Bills (Loss)
I have the Dolphins going 6-4 and finishing at 9-7 which could clinch a wild card berth or possibly win the division if Buffalo stumbles