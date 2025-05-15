 Predict the record | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

What will the record be in 2025?

  • 5-12

    Votes: 5 3.1%

  • 6-11

    Votes: 18 11.3%

  • 7-10

    Votes: 27 16.9%

  • 8-9

    Votes: 26 16.3%

  • 9-8

    Votes: 18 11.3%

  • 10-7

    Votes: 39 24.4%

  • 11-6

    Votes: 25 15.6%

  • 12-5

    Votes: 9 5.6%

  • 13-4

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 14-3

    Votes: 2 1.3%
  • Total voters
    160
Rick Cartman said:
9-8 if Tua plays all 17 games
i hope and pray tua is healthy the whole season. i want a clean evaluation and no more excuses. they need to know what we have here, because soon it is time to sh*t or get off the pot with where things are w the team. it is a big year in this regard. then of course subsequent to what we learn this year, the owner needs to make the right decisions, which is also a big issue.
 
