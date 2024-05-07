Predict the Yards Per Player Next Year

kcbrown
Life is what we make it.
So Tua threw for 4600 last year….let's assume he throws for 4,850 next year. With those yards, who is going to get what.
Post your thoughts…
My prediction.
- Tyreek Hill - 1,400 yards……. (I think he realizes going for 2K hurts the team overall.)
- Jalen Waddle - 1,100 yards…… (Another 1K for kid-dynamo.)
- OBJ - 700 yards ……………………..(Biggest year for him since 2019)
- J. Smith - 500 Yards………………..(Jonnu with 5 TDS as well.)
- M. Wash - 350 Yards………………(the rook shows promise.)
- Smythe - 250 Yards………………..(Smythe with some critical catches in the clutch when no one expects it.)
- Berrios - 200 Yards…………………(if he makes the squad…1st down guru.)
- Achane - 200 Yards…………………(needs to be thrown to more often.)
- Mostert - 150 Yards………………..(skills to take a screen to the house, but they don't throw to him much…)