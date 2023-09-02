 Predicting Miami's W/L . . . by opponents | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Predicting Miami's W/L . . . by opponents

I've done this 2-3 years - go to each opponent's message board and look at their prediction of the Miami game. I find it interesting just to see how Miami is viewed by other teams. For example, not long ago, opponents predicted Miami with 4 wins. How much have opponent's perspective changed?
For 2023, Miami should go 7-7-2 with no info from the washington message boards. All 3 AFC-E team's forums predict a split with Miami, however, a number of Bills fans predict BUF taking both. I've plugged in a split with BUF.
Wins - Den, LV, Car, Tenn
Losses - LAC, Phil, KC, Bal
Ties (too close to call) - NYG, Dal
Side note - I'm impressed with how many fans have their teams with 12+ wins
 
It's always an interesting perspective to see how other fans view it.

For the most part, I think it shows that fans are optimistic regarding their own team. And sometimes a little unrealistic.

Of all the major sports, injuries probably play the biggest factor in football. Beat the odds a little there and a team can better expectations.

Of course, we'll know soon enough now. I'm saying 11-6 for Miami and a playoff win.
 
Im in 11 to 12 win area. I know its magic 8 ball as no one knows about injuries ..who gets better or takes step back year to year.
 
In division is where we have to shine. Is 4-2 enough to put us where we want to be as far as playoffs.
 
Given a healthy Tua all season long:

*I'll split the division games = 3-3

*We beat the Broncos, Giants, Panthers, Raiders, Commanders, Titans & Cowboys = 10-3

*We lose to Chargers, Eagles, Chiefs, Ravens = 10-7

This is an act of futility, though. The magic of football is that "On Any Given Sunday".

We could beat the Chiefs & then get shut out by the Redskins (Yeah I said it. They'll always be the Redskins Im not giving in to the pussified words hurt generation)
 
The Giants… due to their super mobile QB worry me. Brian Daboll will have them hyped for us.
 
I know this is all fun and games, but I'm always surprised at how some are ABSOLUTE in their predictions, knowing full well every year the Chiefs can lose to Indy and the Bears can beat SF. And I've said previously, with a lot of good teams playing each other, one play call or one penalty can decide a game - and I expect a LOT of close games.
Given all that, going by 'expected,' I can agree with10-7, maybe 11-6. If, in fact, good teams beat up on each other, that may take the AFC-E.
 
You’re so brave. :bobdole:
 
I work for drywall company so i can see.the football future!.. wait...its starting to come in focus...... yep... i have no clue!
 
