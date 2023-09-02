Predicting Miami's W/L . . . by opponents

fansinceGWilson
I've done this 2-3 years - go to each opponent's message board and look at their prediction of the Miami game. I find it interesting just to see how Miami is viewed by other teams. For example, not long ago, opponents predicted Miami with 4 wins. How much have opponent's perspective changed?
For 2023, Miami should go 7-7-2 with no info from the washington message boards. All 3 AFC-E team's forums predict a split with Miami, however, a number of Bills fans predict BUF taking both. I've plugged in a split with BUF.
Wins - Den, LV, Car, Tenn
Losses - LAC, Phil, KC, Bal
Ties (too close to call) - NYG, Dal
Side note - I'm impressed with how many fans have their teams with 12+ wins
