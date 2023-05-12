 Predicting the Dolphins' 2023 season, from Week 1 to Week 18 | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Predicting the Dolphins' 2023 season, from Week 1 to Week 18

Danny

Danny

Finheaven VIP
Moderator
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Apr 17, 2003
Messages
59,966
Reaction score
139,382
Location
Kissimmee,FL
BC Phins4Life

BC Phins4Life

Future Season Ticket Holder
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Aug 25, 2011
Messages
7,995
Reaction score
28,954
Location
Northern BC
I would be ecstatic if we finish at least 12-5. Have not seen a record like that at the end of a season for the Dolphins in like forever. With the ups and downs and shocks and flops of an NFL season, 12-5 would be AWESOME!

With that said, I say they go 13-4!
 
Ruckus45

Ruckus45

Club Member
Joined
Oct 29, 2012
Messages
6,469
Reaction score
5,130
Location
NC
SevenIron said:
If we're healthy in week 4, we will beat Buffalo.
Click to expand...
That's why I'm glad we have them early before the season drags on and before international travel. Good chance to get that W in week 4 which should be important down the final stretch of the season.

Edit, I also love Baltimore on week 17. What's the odds that Lamar makes it a whole season and is healthy going into week 17?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom