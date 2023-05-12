DKphin
Predicting the Dolphins' 2023 season, from Week 1 to Week 18
What could their record look like?
dolphinswire.usatoday.com
I think that's a very fair way to look at it....I know some people will say we're going 15-2 or something crazy like that but 12-5 with the teams we're playing this year is very good and it "might" be enough to win the east.
That's why I'm glad we have them early before the season drags on and before international travel. Good chance to get that W in week 4 which should be important down the final stretch of the season.If we're healthy in week 4, we will beat Buffalo.
I don't think we lose to Balt, KC or the Jets. Unless some whacky injury occurs to multiple starters, 14-3. Could go 15-2.
