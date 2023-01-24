 Prediction: Carson Wentz Leads Dolphins To The Super Bowl | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Prediction: Carson Wentz Leads Dolphins To The Super Bowl

Kingdom Come

Kingdom Come

This really isn't too farfetched if you really think about it.

Obviously, the Commanders are cutting him. Nobody will trade for him again. His price could just be absurdly cheap.

The talent remains undeniable. I mean HUGE! talent.

Don't misunderstand, I fully expect Tua to return and be great! I also fully expect Tua to get injured again, and maybe again.

Wentz's elite arm strength, with mid and deep range accuracy, is perfect for the Dolphins offense and WR talent.
 
MP-Omnis

MP-Omnis

Arm won't do it if the feet ain't right. The Wentz train derailed a long time ago and is at the bottom of some canyon.

Edit: Still better than Teddy Softwater
 
39wildman

39wildman

Y'all love losing. I rather draft QB than depends on wentz
 
MARINO1384

MARINO1384

Too shitty and too much money. He got paid 35 million last year. Even at a substantial discount considering how many teams need qbs, someone will pay him 15-20 million. Not worth it for a backup.
 
