Prediction: Carson Wentz Leads Dolphins To The Super Bowl

This really isn't too farfetched if you really think about it.



Obviously, the Commanders are cutting him. Nobody will trade for him again. His price could just be absurdly cheap.



The talent remains undeniable. I mean HUGE! talent.



Don't misunderstand, I fully expect Tua to return and be great! I also fully expect Tua to get injured again, and maybe again.



Wentz's elite arm strength, with mid and deep range accuracy, is perfect for the Dolphins offense and WR talent.