 Prediction: High Level Media Doubt Aids Salty Tua Air Raid Passing Attack In Philly. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Prediction: High Level Media Doubt Aids Salty Tua Air Raid Passing Attack In Philly.

Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

Annihilation Nostradamus
Club Member
Joined
Mar 12, 2003
Messages
27,168
Reaction score
87,716
Location
Margaritaville
I can't sleep. I've had visions of the Stephen Smith ridiculousness and how it's caused both McD and Hill to have to take issue with the preposterous notion that anyone can do what Tua does. Yes, that was a hellacious run-on sentence that I need to apologize for. With that said, I think the level of the Eagles game has metastasized even further. My prediction is we get a full honking triple slather of Salty Tua tomorrow (Sunday) night. A biblical onslaught is coming for the Eagles from the left arm of the Samoan Sniper himself. I almost feel bad for the South Jersey Dumpster Pigeons....Almost.

Who's with me? The pepper is being left in the pantry. Sunday night is all Salty Tua.

Bryan Cranston Mic Drop GIF
 
Jamesw said:
28-24 Phins. Tua plays salty. we actually win the turnover battle 2-1
AVG and Phillips each get sacks
Click to expand...

I disagree with most of that.

I don’t think 28 points wins this game for either side. We’ll need to score over 30 and I think we will.

Tua will play his normal brilliant game. You can call that salty or whatever you want.

I don’t think we sniff a turnover unless it’s a fumble. I can’t remember the last time a DB actually was in position to make a pick little less actually got one. Maybe we’re due for a bounce?

AVG could get a sack but Phillips seems unlikely with what’s he’s done so far. I was worried he hadn’t developed secondary pass rush moves and so far he hasn’t shown any.

As far as winning the game, I think we can but it depends on if we have our key injured players and how fired up the Eagles are after an embarrassing loss to the Jets and them being at home in prime time. I do agree that Tua and the offense are the key to victory as the OP suggests. Vic’s defense isn’t going to stop anyone of quality, at least until Ramsey returns.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom