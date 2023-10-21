Prediction: High Level Media Doubt Aids Salty Tua Air Raid Passing Attack In Philly.

Jamesw said: 28-24 Phins. Tua plays salty. we actually win the turnover battle 2-1

AVG and Phillips each get sacks Click to expand...

I disagree with most of that.I don’t think 28 points wins this game for either side. We’ll need to score over 30 and I think we will.Tua will play his normal brilliant game. You can call that salty or whatever you want.I don’t think we sniff a turnover unless it’s a fumble. I can’t remember the last time a DB actually was in position to make a pick little less actually got one. Maybe we’re due for a bounce?AVG could get a sack but Phillips seems unlikely with what’s he’s done so far. I was worried he hadn’t developed secondary pass rush moves and so far he hasn’t shown any.As far as winning the game, I think we can but it depends on if we have our key injured players and how fired up the Eagles are after an embarrassing loss to the Jets and them being at home in prime time. I do agree that Tua and the offense are the key to victory as the OP suggests. Vic’s defense isn’t going to stop anyone of quality, at least until Ramsey returns.