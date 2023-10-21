Prediction: High Level Media Doubt Aids Salty Tua Air Raid Passing Attack In Philly.

Fin-Loco
I can't sleep. I've had visions of the Stephen Smith ridiculousness and how it's caused both McD and Hill to have to take issue with the preposterous notion that anyone can do what Tua does. Yes, that was a hellacious run-on sentence that I need to apologize for. With that said, I think the level of the Eagles game has metastasized even further. My prediction is we get a full honking triple slather of Salty Tua tomorrow (Sunday) night. A biblical onslaught is coming for the Eagles from the left arm of the Samoan Sniper himself. I almost feel bad for the South Jersey Dumpster Pigeons....Almost.
Who's with me? The pepper is being left in the pantry. Sunday night is all Salty Tua.
