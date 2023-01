If I didn't know any better, I think we were 14 point underdawgs this weekend. Funny we are 3-3.5 point favorites and we got predictions that we have no shot at home against a team with no QB and already out of the playoffs. We probably win. The biggest advantage the Jets have is defense and defense is largely predicated on effort. Not sure the effort will be 100% coming to South Beach for the last came of the year and out of the playoff hunt. We will see. Id be surprised if we lose.