Prediction Time

How many wins?

  • 0-4

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 5-8

    Votes: 1 5.9%

  • 9-12

    Votes: 16 94.1%

  • 13 or more

    Votes: 0 0.0%
  • Total voters
    17
S

SF Dolphin Fan

Seasoned Veteran
Club Member
Joined
May 27, 2005
Messages
15,174
Reaction score
10,617
Since there is one less preseason game this year, seems like a good time to start this thread. I don't think we'll see the starters for more than a series or two versus Cincinnati.

May still be a few surprises to emerge, but the regular season and the opener against New England is quickly closing in.

I'm going with 12-5 for Miami, and a playoff berth. I know with the schedule that sounds optimistic.

Here are my thoughts. The Dolphins defense could be better overall than last season with the additions of Phillips, Holland, McKinney etc.

I think Tua will take a significant step forward, which is so crucial to the team's success. Love the speed at wide receiver, even beyond Fuller and Waddle. Some extremely tough cuts coming at wide receiver.

On paper, and thoughout training camp, the offensive line has been the major question mark. That bears watching, especially with Miami early schedule. But I think we'll see this group get better throughout the season.

Thoughts?
 
dolfan91

dolfan91

Class Clown
Club Member
Joined
Feb 26, 2004
Messages
10,447
Reaction score
13,759
Location
New Jersey
9-8 is my prediction. Don't trust the look of the Offensive Line. The entire offense will struggle, once teams start to once again, throw the kitchen sink at Miami's young linemen.
 
Trifecta Nation

Trifecta Nation

Rookie
Joined
Nov 18, 2008
Messages
915
Reaction score
518
10-7

I don't think we're quite as good as we think but we're no joke either. Ten wins still won't be easy to get. Hey, it could be worse - the Madden simulation that was run had the Rams going about 4-13 with Stafford in his 1st L.A. season and Sean McVay getting fired after it was over. Can you imagine Goff doing better in Detroit than Stafford in L.A. after what they gave up for him? Yikes!

The '21 season on Madden '22
 
Bopkin02

Bopkin02

Seasoned Veteran
Club Member
Joined
Feb 25, 2003
Messages
2,633
Reaction score
3,696
Age
53
Location
East Petersburg, PA
10-7.
Still meshing, we're a year away from really being a true force.
We are not an easy out and we earn respect.
 
1

1972forever

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Sep 14, 2019
Messages
5,639
Reaction score
9,740
Age
68
Location
Miami
I think they could start out 0-2 because the Patriots are better than some on here believe they are and the Bills are the best team in the division. Yet I still think they will continue to improve as the season goes along and I think they will end up 11-6. Hopefully they will win 11 games because that is what I expect will be needed to make the playoffs.
 
BC Phins4Life

BC Phins4Life

Future Season Ticket Holder
Club Member
Joined
Aug 25, 2011
Messages
1,029
Reaction score
3,901
Location
Fort St. John, BC, Canada
Hell, I am too reserved often when predicting and I'll go out on a limb

13-4 as the Dolphins move into the upper echelon of the NFL, surprising many critics, fans, haters and ME :BC: :BC: :BC:
 
