Prediction Time

Since there is one less preseason game this year, seems like a good time to start this thread. I don't think we'll see the starters for more than a series or two versus Cincinnati.



May still be a few surprises to emerge, but the regular season and the opener against New England is quickly closing in.



I'm going with 12-5 for Miami, and a playoff berth. I know with the schedule that sounds optimistic.



Here are my thoughts. The Dolphins defense could be better overall than last season with the additions of Phillips, Holland, McKinney etc.



I think Tua will take a significant step forward, which is so crucial to the team's success. Love the speed at wide receiver, even beyond Fuller and Waddle. Some extremely tough cuts coming at wide receiver.



On paper, and thoughout training camp, the offensive line has been the major question mark. That bears watching, especially with Miami early schedule. But I think we'll see this group get better throughout the season.



Thoughts?