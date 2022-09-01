 PREDICTION TIME | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

PREDICTION TIME

With Week 1 just around the corner, I figured it was time for us to get our predictions on the record. Whatever happens, this is shaping up to be one of the most exciting seasons of Dolphins football in quite some time.

I’ve been trying my best to not get ahead of myself and get too excited, but the homer in me just won’t die. I’ve said it before: when it comes to the Dolphins, I’m like a battered housewife, always letting them back in, convincing myself this time things will be different.

I believe I’ve got the schedule down correct. I’ve placed my predictions in brackets beside each week, and the total down at the bottom. As for the AFCE, I think we sweep the Pats + Jets, but get swept by the Bills, finishing in 2nd place.

---

Week 1 – vs Pats (W)

Week 2 – at Ravens (L)

Week 3 – vs Bills (L)

Week 4 – at Bengals (W)

Week 5 – at Jets (W)

Week 6 – vs Vikings (W)

Week 7 – vs Steelers (W)

Week 8 – at Lions (W)

Week 9 – at Bears (W)

Week 10 – vs Browns (W)

Week 11 – Bye Week

Week 12 – vs Texans (W)

Week 13 – at 49ers (L)

Week 14 – at Chargers (W)

Week 15 – at Bills (L)

Week 16 – vs Packers (L)

Week 17 – at Patriots (W)

Week 18 – vs Jets (W)

---

12-5

Overly optimistic? Possibly, but I don't care. Fins up baby.
 
I would say that looks pretty accurate but I would go 11-6. The games I have different than you is I think they will lose at the Bengals and at the Chargers but beat the Packers at home on Christmas Day. I actually think they have a good chance to beat the Ravens as well but I will stick with my 11-6 prediction.
 
