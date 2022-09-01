PREDICTION TIME

With Week 1 just around the corner, I figured it was time for us to get our predictions on the record. Whatever happens, this is shaping up to be one of the most exciting seasons of Dolphins football in quite some time.



I’ve been trying my best to not get ahead of myself and get too excited, but the homer in me just won’t die. I’ve said it before: when it comes to the Dolphins, I’m like a battered housewife, always letting them back in, convincing myself this time things will be different.



I believe I’ve got the schedule down correct. I’ve placed my predictions in brackets beside each week, and the total down at the bottom. As for the AFCE, I think we sweep the Pats + Jets, but get swept by the Bills, finishing in 2nd place.



---



Week 1 – vs Pats (W)



Week 2 – at Ravens (L)



Week 3 – vs Bills (L)



Week 4 – at Bengals (W)



Week 5 – at Jets (W)



Week 6 – vs Vikings (W)



Week 7 – vs Steelers (W)



Week 8 – at Lions (W)



Week 9 – at Bears (W)



Week 10 – vs Browns (W)



Week 11 – Bye Week



Week 12 – vs Texans (W)



Week 13 – at 49ers (L)



Week 14 – at Chargers (W)



Week 15 – at Bills (L)



Week 16 – vs Packers (L)



Week 17 – at Patriots (W)



Week 18 – vs Jets (W)



---



12-5



Overly optimistic? Possibly, but I don't care. Fins up baby.