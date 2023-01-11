Prediction - We will be in the all white throwbacks

Just saw the Bills "AFC Wild Card Uniform Reveal". The Jills do a bizarre uniform reveal every week, because they are little girls.I was able to gather from them wearing blue on blue that we will obviously be in white. I think it will be all white throwbacks, and we are going to look and play like it's Thanksgiving day 2003. Even if Teddy goes he's going to channel 2003 Thanksgiving Fiedler.