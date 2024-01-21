 Predictions-This time next year. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Predictions-This time next year.

Tua has big guaranteed salary for 2025;
Tyreek has $56M cap hit for 2025:
Team Record 8-9-no playoffs;
Ross fires Grier and McDaniel;
Ross completes sale of Team.
 
Sign me up for the last point.
 
I predict that this time next year you will disappear when your predictions don’t come true.
 
Third straight trip to the postseason.
Tua plays on his 5th year option
Top 5 offense and top 5 defense
 
I predict that this time next year you will disappear when your predictions don’t come true.
I have 1 year. Tua would have wet the bed in this game if he had not soiled his diaper last week. Baker will get paid.
 
A little early but…

Playoffs… beyond that who knows.


Regardless of MM’s shortcomings, I think he is establishing a culture of winning and positivity.
 
I have 1 year. Tua would have wet the bed in this game if he had not soiled his diaper last week. Baker will get paid.
You’re in Tampa Bay, so it makes sense you think highly of Baker. I like him too And I love that he is rejuvenating his career. That being said, There is no way in hell he will get a bigger contract than Tua.
 
