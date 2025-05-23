 Premium Articles Megathread | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Premium Articles Megathread

Finsup1981

Finsup1981

Seasoned Veteran
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Apr 5, 2006
Messages
1,876
Reaction score
3,005
Instead of finding threads to squeeze these articles in or creating new threads all the time, I’m just going to keep it all in this one thread. Premium articles only, within the TOS, starting with Todd McShay on Arch Manning and Garrett Nussmeier, 2 guys who we might be interested in depending on what happens with Tua and when they decide to come out.

I Studied Arch Manning’s Tape. Believe the Hype​

McShayReport05.jpg



NewsletterArt_051825_Newsletter_Getty-Ringer.jpg




I’m not going to bury the lede: Based on Arch Manning’s 2024 tape—and assuming he continues developing at the pace he has to this point—I wouldn’t hesitate to make him my early no. 1 prospect in the 2026 draft class. He is that gifted and has shown immense potential in the limited playing time he’s had through his first two seasons at Texas.
But Arch is a Manning. And the Mannings have a history when it comes to making the NFL wait in favor of proper development, as both Peyton and Eli played four college seasons before being drafted first overall in 1998 and 2004, respectively, and going on to have Hall of Fame NFL careers.
The modern NFL has shown this strategy is still a smart one. Just last season, we saw the historic success of Jayden Daniels and Bo Nix, both of whom played more than 50 games in college and can attribute much of their early NFL success to that experience.
Drake Maye also showed tons of promise as a rookie, but he wasn’t plug-and-play ready the way those other guys were, and there are other recent examples of players such as Trey Lance and Anthony Richardson—who both saw limited action in college—struggling once they got to the pros.
This is all to say that I do not expect Arch to be part of the 2026 NFL draft, but it doesn’t hurt to take an early look at what he showcased across 233 snaps of game tape in the 2024 season. I did that over the weekend and came to the conclusion that the guy is loaded with talent. More so than I originally thought while watching games during the season.
So what was my process?
Typically, I like to watch a game or two without picking up a pen. So I went through and watched all 233 of Arch’s snaps and didn't write anything down. Then, I dove into the PFF Ultimate database and watched 107 dropbacks and 17 runs and started jotting down some initial notes. After that, I did a deep dive on what PFF deemed his 70 “key plays”—snaps where Arch had a clear positive or negative impact on the play—with 56 plays coming against lesser defensive talent (Colorado State, UTSA, ULM, and Mississippi State), and 14 plays coming against elite competition (Georgia, Florida, Texas A&M, Clemson, and Ohio State).



Because our sample size is so small, what I’m looking for most in this tape is improvement on a play-to-play basis. There isn’t much to be found across his 14 key plays against top competition, given seven were runs and that he was mostly used in packages instead of being able to establish a rhythm in the offense. So that leaves us with the other 56 plays, which fascinated me and are the basis for my opinion that the hype is indeed justified.
To illustrate why I came away so impressed with Arch, I’ve clipped an excerpt of notes from my tape study in chronological order and want you to read through them. What do you notice?

—4:04 Q3 vs CSU (38-0!): Hangs on to first read a tick long but identifies crosser open and snaps off a sharp, accurate ball that WR Johntay Cook takes down inside the 10.

—GL vs CSU: Staring down left side but ultimately makes the right decision to tuck, start to run, and then SHUFFLES it over to Silas Bolden who runs it in for a score.
—12:19 Q2 UTSA: Same concept as above (4:04 Q3 CSU). Rolling right again. But this time comes off read FASTER (improvement!) and makes the same completion… this time to DeAndre Moore.
—11:15 Q2 UTSA: One cut and go. Dude has wheels! Clearly Cooper’s son!
—4:15 Q2 UTSA: SACK! His fault. Locks on to the primary too long. BLINDSIDE CAT BLITZ IS HIS!! Internal clock needs to speed up. That COMES WITH PLAYING MORE BALL.
—1:55 Q2 UTSA: Misses wide on an anticipation throw with receiver not yet out of break. Clearly still a work in progress in this area. Not great at it yet, so DOESN’T YET TRUST IT (as we saw on the sack I mentioned last play!). Another play to highlight development needed.
—14:47 Q4 UTSA: That’s stuff his uncles could not do! Rolling left, flicking wrist and driving it!
—13:44 Q4 UTSA: Natural touch landing the plane on a narrow runway inside RZ. Slot-fade back right corner EZ. Passes that test.
—13:30 1Q ULM: Great ball placement and on time (10-12 out left side).
—12:30 1Q ULM: INT under pressure. Into traffic. Throw it away. Just a young, dumb decision. Type of **** you learn from…
—13:26 Q2 ULM: Flicks it 50 yards with ease.
—12:52 Q2 ULM: Locks on to primary and allows CB to get an early jump.
—4:49 Q1 MSST: Rips the in-cutting route on point.
—:36 Q2 MSST: Absolutely beautiful deep left rail shot for TD!!! And did it under pressure!!
—5:01 Q3 MSST: Senses pressure, climbs, comes off his read last second and throws a nicely spotted ball to the right side. THAT’S NFL STUFF!!
—MSST, rest of game: He shows some scoot on a few longer runs!!

Two aspects stand out to me. First: This guy has it all, talent-wise. I’m not saying he’s Lamar Jackson as a runner or that he has Josh Allen’s arm, but Arch is tooled up. His combination of prototypical size, mobility, an excellent release, and his natural accuracy—it’s all there for him to be a great player. The ball snaps off his hand and he’s both slippery and strong in the pocket, showing the ability to extend passing plays and break away from defenders in the open field as a runner.
And the second, more important thing: In that small sample, I saw a young player who was learning from his failures, progressing quickly, and loosening his grip on needing to be perfect. The more he played, the fewer negative notes I had, and the more impressed I was at his ability to avoid making the same mistake twice.
That points to a guy who’s hungry and coachable. Factor in his combination of raw talent, family background, and elite quarterback coaching in the form of Steve Sarkisian, and Arch in as good a position to succeed as any QB prospect in recent memory.
We still need to see how Arch fares against top-level competition in the SEC next season—the game looked fast for him against Georgia in the regular season last year—but I really like what I’ve seen on balance thus far.
And now that he’s the guy, he needs to prove that he can handle the pressure of being the team’s leader and learning full installments on a weekly basis. Questions certainly remain—How will he adjust when SEC coordinators identify his tendencies? Will he improve his internal clock? How consistent will he be when he finds success?—as they would with any player at this stage of his career.
But I’m going to be betting on Arch’s talent and trusting that the improvements I observed across such a small sample size will continue compounding as he sees his role grow and responsibilities increase.
Arch may not be part of the 2026 draft festivities, but I wouldn't be shocked if his is the first name called in 2027.
 

Garrett Nussmeier Scouting Report

Nussmeier is listed as 6-foot-2, 200 pounds, and is entering his fifth year at LSU. He’s played 31 games, including 14 starts, and is 10-4 as a starter. In 2024, he completed 337 of 525 passes (64.2 percent) for 4,052 yards, 29 TDs, and 12 interceptions. He’s engineered three fourth-quarter comebacks as a starter, including two in 2024 (against South Carolina and Ole Miss) and against Wisconsin in the ReliaQuest Bowl to cap the 2023 season.
The guy is a gritty competitor and vocal leader. Nussmeier is also tough as nails—he missed six plays after suffering a shoulder injury vs. OU in ’24 but returned to lead the team to a 37-17 win. He graduated in May with a degree in interdisciplinary studies.

Players are graded on a scale of 1-5, with 1 being best
Mental Makeup (2)
  • Son of NFL QB coach Doug, who also played QB in the NFL. You see it in his pre-snap reads and post-snap progressions. Fast eyes. Decisive. Gets through reads quickly. Picks up tendencies and attacks vulnerabilities.
  • Great control pre-snap and in hurry-up.
  • Love his confidence! Really impressed by how much he trusts his eyes and his arm.
  • Needs to learn when not to cross the line from aggressive to careless. That’s the biggest area in which there needs to be growth in year two as the starter.

Accuracy (1)
  • Elite ball placement. His timing, anticipation, trajectory, and touch are all excellent for a college prospect. Fades (back-shoulder and end zone) are impeccably spotted. Perimeter and over the middle, and all three levels … just outstanding.
  • Ability to throw off-platform, off-balance, on the move (etc.) is brilliant. So much cool stuff here. BAKER.
  • Only knock here is that he weirdly has some wildly inaccurate throws while trying to dump the ball off to outlets while he’s on the run.

Release/Arm Strength (2)
  • Super-quick release. Changes arm angles effectively.
  • Ball jumps off his hand. Good energy at the end of deep outside-the-numbers throws.
  • Always on time with the deep ball.
  • Average ability to drive the ball vertically. Not bad, but not elite. Needs to be on time, which he almost always is.

Pocket Mobility (2)
  • Really like his movement skills in the pocket. He’s never a sitting duck. HE has sudden feet on drops and when sliding/climbing.
  • Agile enough to elude rushers while keeping his base underneath him.
  • Absolutely fearless. Never flinches.
  • Tough as steel.
  • He CAN run. He just doesn’t unnecessarily. I’d actually like to see him run MORE. Lean on his feet in those moments he has the urge to make high-risk decisions with the ball.
  • Looks uncomfortable sliding. LSU has a pretty good baseball program as a resource.

Preseason Prospect Status
What makes us great can also be our fatal flaw. Late in games, Nussmeier has a tendency to go into absolute renegade mode at times. It has paid off three times (in 14 starts) during fourth-quarter comeback wins, but he also made some critical mistakes late against USC, South Carolina, and Florida that did—or should have in the case of South Carolina—cost his team. I want to see him become more situationally aggressive next season. That’s where I’m looking to see the most growth from Nuss.
As for traits, he’s not much of a threat as a runner and he doesn’t have deep-ball energy on throws like Allen, Mahomes, etc. But he’s very sudden in the pocket and the ball jumps off his hands within 40 yards. Most importantly, his processing, ball placement, touch, and especially his timing are so damn good.
Nuss is absolutely in the QB1 conversation heading into the ’25 season.

From the Scouting Notebook: A bonus inside look at some of the stream-of-consciousness notes I took while watching Nussmeier’s film. These are intentionally unedited!

USC
14:31 1Q - rolling RT, 18 back to 15 comeback RT. Drills it along the sideline. Great opening statement throw.
2:36 2Q - LAYER over LB, soft spot zone.
4:43 4Q - *Pre-snap check. Sliding LT buys himself time (eyes up, no panic), fast eyes through reads, layers it w/ soft tiuch over defenders (throwing while fading away)
3:14 4Q - B-S fade LT rail. How’s he fit the damn thing in?
2:19 4Q - Misses gimmie in flat while sprinting towards target to RT (see this a few times on tape this yr… oddity or what? * And it’s trailing by 3pts 2:19 remaining ).

South Carolina (The South’s USC)
2:58 2Q - His legs get torpedoed but still smoothly places a Bang-8. No flinch! *Over leaping LB and with 3 other defenders converging. He’s got the stuff.
13:31 3Q - exceptional anticipation on deep shot (42 yards in air as getting clocked by Kennard (beat Campbell bad) and drops it in perfectly).
Q4 MISTAKES:
6:30 4Q - Horrible decision and throw. PICK-6 called back!!! That would have cost LSU the game!!
1:56 4Q - rolls right, throws back over middle into heavy traffic! Can’t make this decision on 3rd-and-goal down 4 points with 1:56 remaining 4Q! Gets away with it but terrible decision. Careless.

UCLA
15:00 1Q - Good energy on ball (intermediate) — Off-balance, flicks wrist on a line with energy 23 yards
14:19 2Q - Exceptional placement, 47 yards right rail. Arm’s good, not elite. Almost always on time!

Ole Miss
6:42 2Q - ***NFL stuff here! Climb, eyes, slide w/ sudden feet, ball’s on target.

9:23 3Q - Just watch tight copy behind his helmet… how fast he gets from 2 to 3, and then layers it beautifully in-stride.
MISTAKES WHEN PRESSING LATE-GAME
11:02 4Q - Terrible decision throwing INT double cvg. another 4Q pressing example. (Down 4 pts w/ 11 min remaining)
6:56 4Q - hangs on ball too long, strip sack! (Gives Ole Miss the ball deep in LSU territory, leading to FG… 23-16 now)
***But then he drives them down the field in WILD fashion for game-tying TD…. Including:
1:49 4Q - 3rd and 10 scramble and throw to Mason Taylor was magic.
0:32 4Q - SLIDING LT, BALL IS OUT (back over middle) BEFORE WR BREAKS, DRILLS STRIKE to skinny post… SIX! THIS F*%#ING THROW IN THIS MOMENT!
LSU FIRST PLAY OT (trailing 26-23) - Then walk-off TD THROW (IDs mismatch with DBs back turned) in OT (win 29-26)

Arkansas
(***I can’t read scoreboard for time stamps - glare). He was sloppy early (right after Ole Miss boarder-state rivalry OT). But he heats up late (and WRs wake up too)

Texas A&M
4:05 1Q - First, the instinct to make THIS throw, rather than line drive. Nuss sees DB10 took false step inside on PA-Fake, so he knows DB10 can’t get back in play if he “drops it in back-corner EZ bucket”.
Then, the touch! Ball’s out when MT is on 4 yard-line and leads MT 8 yds into back-corner EZ. DB10 has NO shot!
***8:50 3Q - Infamous “feeling himself” play we’ve talked about on show (leading 17-7). Just a bad decision leading to INT. A&M makes QB change and outscores LSU 31-6 in final 23 minutes. Never know when a bad decision will spark an opponent. He’ll learn from this moment.
6:01 3Q - Bad miss rolling RT. ***First time I’ve seen him truly rattled all season.

Alabama
10:54 2Q - really nice touch down seam to MT w/ 4 defenders boxing him.
9:56 2Q - climbs fast, base isn’t under him, pretty bad overthrow to sail route (INT dropped by CB). Got away with one.
3:37 3Q- Clunky bailing left. Strip sack (again. Pattern?).
10:15 3Q - scrambles RT then rolls LT. Nice 30-yd throw rolling left. ***Note: can sense he’s shaking off rough first half a clawing to get team back in this game (trailing 21-6).
***But then moments later throw INT (doesn’t see LB squatting at goal-line). Touchback. ALA scores. LSU gets ball back 28-6! Huge turn of events. Wind up getting blown out.

Florida
— In rhythm early with intermediate game
7:45 2Q - Special throw! Climbs, pumps, feet tangled, still layers ball over DB and away from late-arriving safety. TD
13:15 3Q - Another strip-sack.
***Had moments but his confidence and command were not the same the last 2.5 games since that Q3 INT vs A&M. No run game also wore on him and the OL.
BUT led team to three straight wins to finish season and played great in final 2 - OKL (only missed six plays after another strip-sack and what looked like ugly shoulder INJ), and then MVP bowl game vs Baylor.

Oklahoma
6:58 3Q - deep post on-time, leads WR to six!

Baylor
— He looks like he has legs, arm and confidence fully back. Carrying an offense with no run game clearly took toll during 2nd half of season.
8:44 1Q - back EZ throw over LB b/t two DBs. Layer/placement!
12:50 2Q - ***Tendency to bail LT continues! But escapes rush and somehow hits WR in bounds (despite completely off/balance throw)

12:18 2Q - then follows it up with perfectly placed deep ball (RT rail) for six.
9:10 3Q - absolute beauty. Balls out on time, leads WR down the seam (over 2 defenders converging, and under two safeties that can’t get there in time). Winds up fumbled by WR1.
4:41 3Q - BAD INT. DOESN’T SEE UNDERNEATH LB. First critical error in game.
BUT BOUNCES BACK WELL ENOUGH. 44-31 win.
 
Walter Football loved our draft but didn’t like the value of trading up for Savaii, but jesus they are a bit harsh lol the worst offensive line? I think not unless we get to the depth, and secondary is more unknown than atrocious

Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins: B+ Grade

Goals Entering the 2025 NFL Draft: Miami’s roster is in shambles. The offensive line is quite possibly the worst blocking unit in the NFL. The secondary looks to be atrocious. And the team can’t possibly have any faith in Tua Tagovailoa staying healthy, so some insurance is needed at quarterback.

2025 NFL Draft Accomplishments: The Dolphins made it a point to address the trenches. Four of their picks were spent on linemen, including the first three. Kenneth Grant began the run, as the huge Michigan nose tackle will help clamp down on the run and rush the passer. Miami’s next selection was used to help improve the blocking.

The Dolphins had a strong draft overall, though they made a couple of mistakes. First, while Ollie Gordon provided tremendous value in the sixth round, Miami should have continued to address the many holes on the roster. Running back was considered the lowest priority. Second, Dante Trader was a reach in the fifth round.

Despite these two gaffes, the Dolphins did well in this draft. Excluding the Trader selection, all but one of Miami’s picks scored a B+ or higher, and the lone exception earned a “

Dolphins acquire G Jonah Savaiinaea (No. 37), No. 143 (5th) from Raiders for No. 48 (traded to Texans), Caleb Rogers (No. 98), No. 135 (4th)
The Seahawks were smart to trade up for Nick Emmanwori, but I wasn’t as crazy about the Dolphins’ decision to trade up for Jonah Savaiinaea. While I like Savaiinaea, he wasn’t much better than the other guards available on Day 2. The second day was loaded with guard talents, so the Dolphins could have remained at No. 48 and drafted someone similar. Thus, the Raiders won this deal, as they were able to acquire a third-round pick and move up eight spots on Day 3.

Grade for Dolphins – C
Grade for Raiders –
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom