 Preseason and What It Means In the Big Scheme | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Preseason and What It Means In the Big Scheme

Stoobz

Stoobz

Eschew the Onvious
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
May 9, 2005
Messages
6,064
Reaction score
13,783
Location
A Cardboard Box
This is a very long submission by some unsung hero on the NFL subreddit:



Author's conclusion - "TL;DR I wasted my time today, the preseason doesn't matter, but teams should try to win at least one preseason game to block bad juju."
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom