Preseason and What It Means In the Big Scheme

Stoobz
Eschew the Onvious
Super Donator
Club Member
- Joined
- May 9, 2005
- Messages
- 6,064
- Reaction score
- 13,783
- Location
- A Cardboard Box
This is a very long submission by some unsung hero on the NFL subreddit:
Author's conclusion - "TL;DR I wasted my time today, the preseason doesn't matter, but teams should try to win at least one preseason game to block bad juju."
Author's conclusion - "TL;DR I wasted my time today, the preseason doesn't matter, but teams should try to win at least one preseason game to block bad juju."