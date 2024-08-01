 Preseason begins, will any players... | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Preseason begins, will any players...

DrMultimedia

DrMultimedia

Doctorate
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Aug 7, 2004
Messages
5,334
Reaction score
9,383
Location
Charlottesville, VA
Ok, I'm pointlessly excited that preseason starts tomorrow night. Texans vs Bears. Just to make it slightly related to the Dolphins, is there anyone playing tomorrow that might get picked up by the Fins before regular season?

I'd say the word Cutler, but we know how that worked out (and I still can't believe we signed him).

I suggest not signing Rypien. (old folks at least know the name).
wilford brimley 80s GIF
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom