Preseason begins, will any players...

Ok, I'm pointlessly excited that preseason starts tomorrow night. Texans vs Bears. Just to make it slightly related to the Dolphins, is there anyone playing tomorrow that might get picked up by the Fins before regular season?
I'd say the word Cutler, but we know how that worked out (and I still can't believe we signed him).
I suggest not signing Rypien. (old folks at least know the name).
