Preseason Position Group Battles: Defensive Tackles

With the signing of Calais Campbell, this group is complete, and since the signing is present in everyone's mind, let's take a crack at this group next.



First off: This is another group where the number of players to be kept on the roster is in doubt. Last year, we kept 5 and everyone knew this was probably one too few. However, with Fangio using Sieler and Wilkins on almost every down, and the fact that he got away with it when both remained injury free, carrying just 5 worked.



I don't think we'll see this happen again. One, we have a new Defensive Coordinator who is more apt to platoon, and Two, there is NO way 38 year old Campbell logs that many snaps and remains upright. Therefore, I am forecasting that we keep 6 this year. Here we go...



Sieler is obviously the key player here, and he's the only every down DT on this roster. Write his name in pen at one of the DE spots, and hope he remains healthy again.



The other starting DE is Campbell, whose signing pushes Hand to a reserve role, and considering that we cut Hand last year during final cuts (only to resign him), making the initial roster as a hedge against Campbell's age isn't a bad result for the 28 year old journeyman.



On the Nose, we'll likely juggle two players, Teair Tart, and Benito Jones. Tart has the better resume until falling out of favour with his coaching staff last year, and now he's pissed... and playing for a contract. I expect him to thrive in Miami.

Jones is a solid vet who started for Detroit last year. He's a run down thumper only, he wont play on passing downs, but he's improved each year and should stick.



I think 4 of those 5 are fairly safe bets, with only Jones and even moreso, Hand as legitimate targets to be replaced.



Now it gets harder. Gallimore and Harris are both solid, if unspectacular NFL vets, both have logged a lot of downs and are about the same age. Harris has started more games recently, but he was on the Broncos, so he wasn't surrounded by a lot of competition.

Neither player is much of a pass-rushing threat, and despite that... these two might have a shot at taking out Da'Shawn Hand. If either lights it up in camp, either (or both) could stick.

As vested veteran players with some starting experience, these guys are probably poor bets for the practice squad.

One last note, Gallimore's salary is 100% guaranteed for this year and Harris has a 600k guarantee. We enticed these players to sign smallish contracts by guaranteeing them money... we'll likely eat some of that, but it was a good risk for us to take-- especially if they both beat out Hand-- who has a very small guarantee.

Following the money... Hand is starting to look like a cut and resign candidate.



Now... let's discuss the young guys. First up is last year's preseason favourite, Brandon Pili. The Dolphins really liked his early work, but then he completely disappeared once the season began. He spent the season toiling on the PS, and as a 25 year old player who just saw the Dolphins sign Tart and Jones, I think he's a real longshot. This season is do, or more likely, die for him. He's a NT only on a team with quite a few veterans who play that position. Good luck Brandon, you'll need it.



Then there's 28 year old Mack and two 23 year old PS candidates. I suspect that Mack has about as much chance of making the team as Daviyon Nixon did (who we cut earlier this week).



Payne or Kendricks could surprise, I guess... but neither was a heralded player in this year's draft and with as many solid vets are there ahead of them... and the Dolphins thinking Super Bowl, these two would have to have outstanding preseasons to stick.



My way-to-early bet on our roster keeps: Sieler, Campbell, Tart, Jones, Gallimore, and Hand... with Harris as a playable bet. On the bright side, we have 7 for the likely 6 spots. An injury to anyone but Sieler won't kill us.



...and yes, I think DT is a STRONG 1st or 2nd day draft possibility next year... very likely.