Preston Williams missed

67Stang

67Stang

Club Member
Joined
Aug 28, 2004
Messages
8,416
Reaction score
1,240
Location
Tucson, AZ
I know Williams had a few drops, but he is absolutely missed. The guy has a very quick step and can beat coverage almost immediately. He also took pressure and double teams off of Parker. He is closer to a number one than Parker is, in my opinion. Parker is more of a possession guy you can throw it up to in one on one situations. You could also do that with Williams, so it helped to have both of them. Now that that is gone, teams can double team Parker. We need another receiver like that!
 
EasyRider

EasyRider

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Apr 13, 2019
Messages
2,518
Reaction score
4,782
Location
Lancaster Pennsylvania
67Stang said:
Yeah, I’m gonna have to say a BIG NO. Drops way more than a few passes and also disappears games at a time
Nowhere close to a number one
Haha
 
R

Regulus

Rookie
Joined
Aug 20, 2005
Messages
784
Reaction score
178
Has he been ruled out for the season? I know he was placed on ir but that means 3 games minimum. I haven’t heard the team say he’s done for the year
 
