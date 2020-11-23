Preston Williams missed

I know Williams had a few drops, but he is absolutely missed. The guy has a very quick step and can beat coverage almost immediately. He also took pressure and double teams off of Parker. He is closer to a number one than Parker is, in my opinion. Parker is more of a possession guy you can throw it up to in one on one situations. You could also do that with Williams, so it helped to have both of them. Now that that is gone, teams can double team Parker. We need another receiver like that!