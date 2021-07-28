 Preston Williams to start year on Physically Unable to Perform list | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Preston Williams to start year on Physically Unable to Perform list

DOLFAN_51

DOLFAN_51

Mar 27, 2006
516
341
Rhode Island
I never understood people just assuming that he’s getting on a roster spot with all the talent we have.
 
BigNastyFish

BigNastyFish

Sep 17, 2012
11,651
23,802
Well he sure looked like a diamond plucked from the UDFA mud pile in '19

but his inability (for whatever reason) to be on the field is starting to get stupid.
 
G

gregorygrant83

Mar 23, 2009
8,572
5,284
This guy is a hot mess. The Preston lovers will soon realize. But right now all I hear is crickets in this thread
I never understood people just assuming that he's getting on a roster spot with all the talent we have.
We shall see. He's still recovring from prior injury, this isn't like he recently goy injured again or has had a set back. I'm willing to wait to see what he looks like when healthy. It's not like we're talking about a big salary eating up cap space. I think a healthy Williams in a reserve role is better than most of the wrs on the current roster. Playing limited snaps as the 4th, 5th or 6th wr will decrease the odds of him getting injured again. Even if he's 100% healthy he won't sniff the snap totals he was seeing in 2019 or 2020 when he was starting.
 
