 Pretty Sure There Is Practice Today 8.1 | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Pretty Sure There Is Practice Today 8.1

AdamD13

AdamD13

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Aug 24, 2009
Messages
7,702
Reaction score
13,194
Fin-Loco said:
I deleted the prior thread then dug in. joe Rose is out there doing a live report. Pretty sure there is practice today. If so, we'll post the reports here. Coming straight from Big E on Twitter...

View attachment 114905
Click to expand...
Do me a favor if there isn’t and just lie to me throughout day about Tua throwing more deep TDs to Hill, Waddle, Wilson, and Gesicki.
 
Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

TUA TIME
Club Member
Joined
Mar 12, 2003
Messages
17,608
Reaction score
50,440
Location
Federated Republic of Locolandia Minor
AdamD13 said:
Do me a favor if there isn’t and just lie to me throughout day about Tua throwing more deep TDs to Hill, Waddle, Wilson, and Gesicki.
Click to expand...
It was incredible. First Tua threw a 50 yard dart to Waddle in the End Zone. Then he lined up as a WR and Hill hit Tua with a 60 yard touchdown that he spiked so hard it bounced out of the training facility.
 
Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

TUA TIME
Club Member
Joined
Mar 12, 2003
Messages
17,608
Reaction score
50,440
Location
Federated Republic of Locolandia Minor
boomer10 said:
Guys.. Practice is on for today but closed to the public.. Media only.. Tomorrow, practice is open to the public. Wednesday is open to the public. Thursday, players are off. Friday, Saturday, and Sunday are all open to the public. Hope this clears things up..
Click to expand...
Thanks Boomer.

Baby Boomers GIF by MOODMAN
 
djphinfan

djphinfan

Perennial All-Pro
Club Member
Joined
Apr 19, 2006
Messages
7,119
Reaction score
6,961
Cool let’s hope for good reports from the best writers
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom