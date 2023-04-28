 Price to trade up? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Price to trade up?

Fin_Frenzy_84

Let’s say Miami chose to trade up from the 51st overall pick to around the 40th overall pick to draft Mayer or Washington if they were still on the board. What do you guys think the price tag to move up to around there would be?

I think our 2nd and 3rd would be more than enough to trade up to around the 40th overall pick but I think we’d be offering too much at that point. Considering we don’t have a 4th or 5th round pick, I believe we would have to get pretty creative to move up.
 
Atila

There’s enough talent left on the board coupled with our lack of picks that a trade up feels pretty unlikely.
 
Fin_Frenzy_84

Atila said:
There’s enough talent left on the board coupled with our lack of picks that a trade up feels pretty unlikely.
I agree there’s a lot of talent left on the board so someone could fall in our laps but if Mayer were to drop to around 40 then I think we heavily should consider moving up at that point.

Imo Mayer is literally the perfect fit for this offense and could be impactful from day 1.
 
K

Still a lot of talent left. I'm not sold on we just go for TE because we need one. My opinion would be where in the draft order are we where the dolphins think a TE is the "best player available", If it's in the middle of the 2nd (44-50) range I see us trading up and a 4th next year.
 
