Price to trade up?

Let’s say Miami chose to trade up from the 51st overall pick to around the 40th overall pick to draft Mayer or Washington if they were still on the board. What do you guys think the price tag to move up to around there would be?



I think our 2nd and 3rd would be more than enough to trade up to around the 40th overall pick but I think we’d be offering too much at that point. Considering we don’t have a 4th or 5th round pick, I believe we would have to get pretty creative to move up.