 Primary Day Media Only Training Camp Tweets HERE!!! | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Primary Day Media Only Training Camp Tweets HERE!!!

Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

TUA TIME
Club Member
Joined
Mar 12, 2003
Messages
19,186
Reaction score
57,820
Location
Federated Republic of Locolandia Minor
American GIF by MOODMAN


In addition to allowing us all to get out there and vote on primaries today, we have a media-only practice. If it follows the norm, we'll get a McD PC around 9:45 and then media tweets post-practice in the noon hour. Tomorrow and Thursday will be open to the public joint-team practices with the South Jersey Pigeons!

There's a lot of chatter out there about Gesicki. He may be up for grabs for the right price (though we only have him for this season). I think McD rides with him this year to get an entire season's glimpse. We know he's working on his blocking but he looks to need to get on the juggs machine too.

McD said he keeps the best 53 and if it causes a glut at one position then that's fine. So, as we get down to 80 today, it'll get more interesting. How many WRS do we carry? EZE has #4 on lock it would seem. After EZE, Sherfield could be #5 and LBJ #6? Sanders and Cracraft have had their moments. Right now, PW and Sanu look to potentially not make it.
 
claytonduper

claytonduper

Starter
Joined
May 23, 2004
Messages
2,103
Reaction score
2,293
Not sure how the Patriots first few plays will transpire, but I would expect Belichick to blitz often and limit Tua's time. In fact, I would expect most teams to exploit the offensive line someway somehow as there is really no consistent way to stop Waddle and Hill.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom