Primary Day Media Only Training Camp Tweets HERE!!!

Fin-Loco
TUA TIME
Club Member
- Joined
- Mar 12, 2003
- Messages
- 19,186
- Reaction score
- 57,820
In addition to allowing us all to get out there and vote on primaries today, we have a media-only practice. If it follows the norm, we'll get a McD PC around 9:45 and then media tweets post-practice in the noon hour. Tomorrow and Thursday will be open to the public joint-team practices with the South Jersey Pigeons!
There's a lot of chatter out there about Gesicki. He may be up for grabs for the right price (though we only have him for this season). I think McD rides with him this year to get an entire season's glimpse. We know he's working on his blocking but he looks to need to get on the juggs machine too.
McD said he keeps the best 53 and if it causes a glut at one position then that's fine. So, as we get down to 80 today, it'll get more interesting. How many WRS do we carry? EZE has #4 on lock it would seem. After EZE, Sherfield could be #5 and LBJ #6? Sanders and Cracraft have had their moments. Right now, PW and Sanu look to potentially not make it.