Prime time games in 2022?

Suffice to say with the upgrades we've made on offense, Miami will not get the "obligatory Thursday on Amazon" treatment when the schedule comes out.



Not sure we'll get the maximum of five prime-time games, but four seems pretty likely to me: Cincinnati (A), Chargers (A), Cleveland (H), Buffalo (H).



The two away games feel like NBC Sunday night, Cleveland feels like ESPN Monday. Either Buffalo matchup would be attractive for a Monday or Thursday, but I think the one in Miami is far more likely.



San Francisco (A) and Green Bay (H) seem most likely for a national 4:25 slot that could flex to Sunday night if not protected by their network.