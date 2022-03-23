 Prime time games in 2022? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Prime time games in 2022?

DolfanDaveInMI

DolfanDaveInMI

Active Roster
Joined
Apr 26, 2003
Messages
4,155
Reaction score
501
Location
Mason, MI
Suffice to say with the upgrades we've made on offense, Miami will not get the "obligatory Thursday on Amazon" treatment when the schedule comes out.

Not sure we'll get the maximum of five prime-time games, but four seems pretty likely to me: Cincinnati (A), Chargers (A), Cleveland (H), Buffalo (H).

The two away games feel like NBC Sunday night, Cleveland feels like ESPN Monday. Either Buffalo matchup would be attractive for a Monday or Thursday, but I think the one in Miami is far more likely.

San Francisco (A) and Green Bay (H) seem most likely for a national 4:25 slot that could flex to Sunday night if not protected by their network.
 
EasyRider

EasyRider

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Apr 13, 2019
Messages
6,127
Reaction score
12,508
Location
Borneo
Could care a single **** about a prime time game. I’m happy on sundays at 1pm
the way it should be
 
