Primetime Wins?

@ Buffalo (TNF)

I don't see a win here unfortunately. On the road, in Buffalo, on a Thursday?

We start 0-1.



vs NYJ (MNF)

Miami should win this: the Jets were 5-12 last year. They only seem to beat us when Tua is out. It's a home game for us...

...hopefully this takes us to 1-1.



vs Ravens (TNF)

This won't be easy but it's a short week and it's in our building. Thursday games tend to slightly benefit home teams (57%). Historically, Miami is 7-7 on TNF but the Ravens are 12-5. They have a Top-3 offense and a Top-10 defense. The expectation is low here. I suspect this sees us fall to 1-2.



@ Commanders (Spain)

This is an interesting one for me. Sure, the Commanders were 12-5 last year and made a nice Playoff run with Jayden Daniels posting a 100 passer rating while putting up 900 rushing yards. He was essentially Lamar Jackson 2.0.



But the Commanders also had the 18th ranked scoring defense which (should) put the Dolphins at an advantage offensively if Miami returns to the kind of form they had in '23 when they had the #2 ranked scoring offense. The Commanders were Top-5 in offense last year so they're no slouch either. This seems like a shoot-out waiting to happen.



To that end, shoot-outs have actually favored the McDaniel-era Dolphins (e.g. '22 Ravens, '22 Lions, '22 Bears, '23 Chargers, etc.). Then again this new Miami offense is TBD. But when Tua's called upon to put together a potent 4th quarter he tends to excel.



Maybe I'm overly optimistic?

Maybe I'm under-selling Jayden Daniels?

Maybe I'm over-estimating Miami's response to the disappointment of '24?



Nonetheless, I see this as a toss-up. It would've made a great Sunday/Monday Night game, IMHO.



vs Steelers (MNF)

Unless something drastically changes with the Steelers QB situation, we ought to win this.



The Steelers found a bit of momentum last year with Russell Wilson playing league-average ball paired with a Top-10 defense that was slightly better than what Miami fielded. But Wilson is now a NYG and the Steelers literally don't have a QB and are waiting on Aaron Rodgers who (if we're honest) hasn't been that great in a minute. The Steelers ended their season losing 4 straight against good teams (Eagles, Ravens, Chiefs and Bengals) which really kind of showed what they were.



Sure, this may be a gritty toss-up as many Steeler games tend to be when their backs are against the wall but I wouldn't be surprised if this season sees the Steelers fall below .500 for the first time in Tomlin's tenure. Even excluding Miami, I see 9-10 really tough games on Pittsburgh's schedule and they don't have a QB yet.



vs Bengals (SNF)

If we don't lay an egg, we can win this. Burrow & Chase led the NFL in production at QB & WR last year but their defense ranked 26th in scoring and they ended up 9-8. Heck, Tua and Hill led the NFL a couple years ago. Perhaps Burrow/Chase have a down year, too?



This is the kind of game where we should score 30+ due to the limitations of the Bengals D. Meanwhile, we ranked 10th on defense and will be adding Bradley Chubb, Jaelen Phillips, Ken Grant and Jordan Phillips to our front. We're also at home.



I see this as a toss-up but this should definitely be competitive.





So, in conclusion I see Miami as 1-2 before heading into the final 3 which are all toss-ups. I don't really see Miami doing better than 3-3 but a .500 record against Playoff teams with elite QBs isn't bad at all. That means you're a peer.