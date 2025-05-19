 Primetime Wins? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Primetime Wins?

Charlie Rivers

Charlie Rivers

FH Member Since 2003!
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jun 20, 2003
Messages
8,568
Reaction score
5,481
Age
58
Location
Miami
Which primetime games will our Dolphins win and which will be lost?

IYO?
 
ouch

Why did you have to go there?

We never show up on Primetime…I think if you run the ball though, & have good trench play - we can reverse the trend.


(Also no more weird primetime game ST gaffs now that we have a new ST coach.)

We may be able to sneak out a dub vs the Jets; also, maybe Washington (in Spain) if Jayden's mom keeps him out on the town all night….
 
Charlie Rivers said:
Which primetime games will our Dolphins win and which will be lost?

IYO?
Click to expand...
We don’t have the HC to motivate players to show up for primetime games. It’s a shame but it’s a proven fact. And when I say primetime I mean big meaningful games. Our players are never prepared for them. Always stupid costly mistakes that were never able to overcome
 
I think Miami might reverse their success in Primetime games, but things have to go right for that to happen. Key player injuries is still their number 1 issue that hounds them every year, but O-Line finally having enough talent to give the offense more of a chance, and the secondary finding at least a solid crew to complete what I believe to be a possible really good front 7 will also be very important...Hoping there is a Corner Miami is thinking of bringing in soon.
 
EasyRider said:
We don’t have the HC to motivate players to show up for primetime games. It’s a shame but it’s a proven fact. And when I say primetime I mean big meaningful games. Our players are never prepared for them. Always stupid costly mistakes that were never able to overcome
Click to expand...

Wish I could say I disagree on this, but you do make a possibly very good point.

McDaniel needs to finally prove he has grown as a HC, or it might be more of the same.
 
@ Buffalo Thurs night .... L
vs. Jets Mon night ... W
vs. Ravens Thurs night .. L
vs. Commanders Spain Sun morning ... L
@ Steelers Mon night (Dec) ..... L
vs. Bengals Sun night ... L


Looking at the team with the same taste in my mouth from last season and counting the game in Spain, I come up with 1-5.

In my mind, after the off-season, I see a more physical run game and a defense that will stop the run and create confusion and turnovers.

That said, I can see the team that is in my mind winning all but the Bills and Ravens. (with the Commanders on the fence)

So, maybe 3-3. :cheers:
 
@ Buffalo (TNF)
I don't see a win here unfortunately. On the road, in Buffalo, on a Thursday?
We start 0-1.

vs NYJ (MNF)
Miami should win this: the Jets were 5-12 last year. They only seem to beat us when Tua is out. It's a home game for us...
...hopefully this takes us to 1-1.

vs Ravens (TNF)
This won't be easy but it's a short week and it's in our building. Thursday games tend to slightly benefit home teams (57%). Historically, Miami is 7-7 on TNF but the Ravens are 12-5. They have a Top-3 offense and a Top-10 defense. The expectation is low here. I suspect this sees us fall to 1-2.

@ Commanders (Spain)
This is an interesting one for me. Sure, the Commanders were 12-5 last year and made a nice Playoff run with Jayden Daniels posting a 100 passer rating while putting up 900 rushing yards. He was essentially Lamar Jackson 2.0.

But the Commanders also had the 18th ranked scoring defense which (should) put the Dolphins at an advantage offensively if Miami returns to the kind of form they had in '23 when they had the #2 ranked scoring offense. The Commanders were Top-5 in offense last year so they're no slouch either. This seems like a shoot-out waiting to happen.

To that end, shoot-outs have actually favored the McDaniel-era Dolphins (e.g. '22 Ravens, '22 Lions, '22 Bears, '23 Chargers, etc.). Then again this new Miami offense is TBD. But when Tua's called upon to put together a potent 4th quarter he tends to excel.

Maybe I'm overly optimistic?
Maybe I'm under-selling Jayden Daniels?
Maybe I'm over-estimating Miami's response to the disappointment of '24?

Nonetheless, I see this as a toss-up. It would've made a great Sunday/Monday Night game, IMHO.

vs Steelers (MNF)
Unless something drastically changes with the Steelers QB situation, we ought to win this.

The Steelers found a bit of momentum last year with Russell Wilson playing league-average ball paired with a Top-10 defense that was slightly better than what Miami fielded. But Wilson is now a NYG and the Steelers literally don't have a QB and are waiting on Aaron Rodgers who (if we're honest) hasn't been that great in a minute. The Steelers ended their season losing 4 straight against good teams (Eagles, Ravens, Chiefs and Bengals) which really kind of showed what they were.

Sure, this may be a gritty toss-up as many Steeler games tend to be when their backs are against the wall but I wouldn't be surprised if this season sees the Steelers fall below .500 for the first time in Tomlin's tenure. Even excluding Miami, I see 9-10 really tough games on Pittsburgh's schedule and they don't have a QB yet.

vs Bengals (SNF)
If we don't lay an egg, we can win this. Burrow & Chase led the NFL in production at QB & WR last year but their defense ranked 26th in scoring and they ended up 9-8. Heck, Tua and Hill led the NFL a couple years ago. Perhaps Burrow/Chase have a down year, too?

This is the kind of game where we should score 30+ due to the limitations of the Bengals D. Meanwhile, we ranked 10th on defense and will be adding Bradley Chubb, Jaelen Phillips, Ken Grant and Jordan Phillips to our front. We're also at home.

I see this as a toss-up but this should definitely be competitive.


So, in conclusion I see Miami as 1-2 before heading into the final 3 which are all toss-ups. I don't really see Miami doing better than 3-3 but a .500 record against Playoff teams with elite QBs isn't bad at all. That means you're a peer.
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom