Priorities

Jamesw

Jamesw

Sep 8, 2019
We are now entering the most exciting time a non playoff team can have. I’m curious what the realistic priorities should be.

Organization
1. HC
2. GM

Roster
1. Edge
2. RG/T
3. X-receiver
4. QB
5. CB
 
1. GM (not Champ Kelly)
2. HC (not Mike McDaniel)

Let the new GM hire the HC and the new HC completely rebuild the coaching staff with his guys.

Roster:

QB
WR
OG
RT
Edge
LB
CB
S

Can’t even put those needs in order. Too many.

Fortunately, we’re sitting NWI to get that comp 4 for Holland. That would give the new GM a 1, 2, 3, 3, 3, 4, 4 to work with.

I’d probably bring in a QB like Malik Willis to compete with Ewers and use the draft to improve the rest of the team, preparing to add a franchise signal caller in the 2027 draft.
 
I would swap edge with cb, as our secondary is awful, but at least theres some talent in the front 7.
and would swap x reciever and qb

so

1. cb
2. rt/rg
3.qb
4. x reciever
5. edge

thats just me anyways, and i list it that way cause as said, secondarys awful, and I have always made it clear def and oline win, and our foundations suck. so if you jump straight to steps 3 or 4 which we have done constantly.. its just more groundhog day and we will be having the same convos in 3-5 years.

then I feel its qb cause gettin a great x reciever in means dick if you don't have some one whos competent enough to get him the ball, and with what we have atm.. ewers.. to soon to tell, im not gonna be one of these heee suckeeed in oneee gameeeee, I mean (thou i think he is overated this year) look at drake may last year, hell even bo nix last year... and im not sayin he is as good, I'm just sayin don't judge to soon.

and tua well, had it been the tua of 2 years ago to me with rest fixed im down for it, but he ain't that, he hasn't looked the same all year.. I think his hip is done done, he is done.

in an ideal world ewers works out and you can delay the qb need a bit.. but with how things go in Miami, yeeeh we won't be so lucky
 
I'd say TE. Since we don't know if Waller will return .. #85 is a good project but was injury prone before coming to Miami. We need to have better TE corps.. many teams are unit 3 TR formations now.
 
