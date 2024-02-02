 Pro Bowl Precision Passing Challenge | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Pro Bowl Precision Passing Challenge

Surprised nobody is commenting on the Qb skills challenge last night. I thought the way some of you describe Tua as having been blessed with otherworldly arm accuracy, that he would run away with that competition. Did he really finish in last place, with Mayfield, Smith and Minshew in the competition? Just shocking! 🫢 Just another bright lights event where Tua feels the pressure and comes up short. Pressure breaks pipes!!
 
tua as ive been saying looked embarassingly overweight, the commentators on national tv were mocking him.

this is probably gonna start to come out and get ugly but it needs to be addressed organizationally and personally.
 
You guys are ridiculous...did you watch it? Obviously he loafed through it and Baker Mayfield won? Go ahead and trade him, so when he is winning precision passing with another team and winning, you will have regrets. He hits everyone of those passes in real life. This is by far is the most polarizing player ever! Please go to another team because this is hella annoying for someone that wants to only seek "new" news. Defensive coordinator? Christian Wilkins? Draft? Let's do just a tad better...can we please give the other fans their own Tua bashing page so we can be normal fans here
 
Baker looked fatter than Tua
 
I like Tua and could care less about the results of the competition but I will say his weight seems to be getting a bit out of control. I watched it last night and before Tua came up I saw from a distance some guy in a #1 Dolphins jersey standing on the sideline and I thought to myself that must be some guy just wearing a Tua jersey.... nope it was him. I get why he packed on the pounds but man it seems like its going a bit too far now. I prefer the more svelte Tua. Lets get back to that guy.
 
I've always thought it was very disingenuous to call Tua's accuracy exceptional, especially when it so clearly drops off at longer distances which I assume is based on him having to throw harder.

Don't get me wrong. I really like the guy, but there are a host of very accurate QBs in the NFL and while Tua's certainly one of them, most notably in the short & intermediate areas where he can focus on touch, the constant need to anoint every successful QB as the best in some category is annoying. Tua's probably only a league leader in how fast he can make a short, accurate throw quickly. That's valuable enough to respect on it's own without having to say he's most accurate overall (which he clearly isn't).

When you insist on over-rating something a player does, it makes that player unlikable. When Tua's compared to Pat Mahomes, Tua becomes less likable because it's so obviously not a good comparison. Insisting that Tua does anything that would make him somehow equitable to Mahomes is just so ridiculous it makes the person saying it (and by extension Tua himself) less respectable.

Stop insisting he's the "most accurate" and you won't be so defensive when he throws up a duck down the field that a QB with a stronger arm would've thrown better because it wasn't such a feat.

There are enough good things in Tua's game that we don't have to make false claims about stuff that isn't there.

All that said, Tua's performance was 'meh.' I would've liked to have seen a bit more on the 3's and 4's he was throwing to. His lone attempts at the 5 and 10 were also way off compared to the others. But again, I don't think he's going to look good throwing deeper down the field when compared to QBs with stronger arms.
 
Yeah I guess those that's from the NFL are made up...
 
I'm not sure what those stats are or how they're quantified. Presumably it's people like you and me watching and giving some grade and the NFL purchasing that data from someone.

If that's the case, to what higher authority are you really appealing?
 
