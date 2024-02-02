Pro Bowl Precision Passing Challenge

I've always thought it was very disingenuous to call Tua's accuracy exceptional, especially when it so clearly drops off at longer distances which I assume is based on him having to throw harder.



Don't get me wrong. I really like the guy, but there are a host of very accurate QBs in the NFL and while Tua's certainly one of them, most notably in the short & intermediate areas where he can focus on touch, the constant need to anoint every successful QB as the best in some category is annoying. Tua's probably only a league leader in how fast he can make a short, accurate throw quickly. That's valuable enough to respect on it's own without having to say he's most accurate overall (which he clearly isn't).



When you insist on over-rating something a player does, it makes that player unlikable. When Tua's compared to Pat Mahomes, Tua becomes less likable because it's so obviously not a good comparison. Insisting that Tua does anything that would make him somehow equitable to Mahomes is just so ridiculous it makes the person saying it (and by extension Tua himself) less respectable.



Stop insisting he's the "most accurate" and you won't be so defensive when he throws up a duck down the field that a QB with a stronger arm would've thrown better because it wasn't such a feat.



There are enough good things in Tua's game that we don't have to make false claims about stuff that isn't there.



All that said, Tua's performance was 'meh.' I would've liked to have seen a bit more on the 3's and 4's he was throwing to. His lone attempts at the 5 and 10 were also way off compared to the others. But again, I don't think he's going to look good throwing deeper down the field when compared to QBs with stronger arms.