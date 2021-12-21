 Pro Bowl voting. Only Howard got in. Thoughts? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Pro Bowl voting. Only Howard got in. Thoughts?

My 1st thought is Minkah Fitzpatrick got in over Holland. That's a joke straight away. Holland has been a highlight reel every game he's played. I've watched Fitzpatrick getting beat in the endzone and pull out of tackles. I hope our Defense takes note.
I stopped watching the Pro Bowl a few yrs ago and I know it's a popularity contest these days but some of our players should be in there on merit and performance. Ogbah being one.
 
