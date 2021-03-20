 Pro Days | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Pro Days

Was curious about upcoming pro days for some schools with prospects we’re looking at were gonna be and I figured it would be useful to make a thread.

Bama- March 23
Ohio State - March 30
UF- March 31
LSU - March 31
Miami - March 29
Penn state - March 25
USC - March 24
Oregon - April 2
Tulsa - April 2
Norte Dame - March 31

feel free to comment with other important ones I missed
 
^ main reason I looked this up is cause if pitts runs in the low 4.5 range on the 31st I’ll be ready to buy in on the #3 overall hype
 
I'm interested to see his 40 time as well. He doesn't necessarily look really fast, but he's fast enough. I think his speed is deceptive as he has those long strides.
 
