Was curious about upcoming pro days for some schools with prospects we’re looking at were gonna be and I figured it would be useful to make a thread.
Bama- March 23
Ohio State - March 30
UF- March 31
LSU - March 31
Miami - March 29
Penn state - March 25
USC - March 24
Oregon - April 2
Tulsa - April 2
Norte Dame - March 31
feel free to comment with other important ones I missed
Bama- March 23
Ohio State - March 30
UF- March 31
LSU - March 31
Miami - March 29
Penn state - March 25
USC - March 24
Oregon - April 2
Tulsa - April 2
Norte Dame - March 31
feel free to comment with other important ones I missed