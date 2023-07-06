 Pro Football Network ranks Miami Dolphins’ Jason Sanders as 21st best kicker in NFL | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Pro Football Network ranks Miami Dolphins’ Jason Sanders as 21st best kicker in NFL

I do believe there was an issue with his holder last year that was resolved, as his accuracy improved throughout the course of the year.

I also believe that he needs to be much closer to the 2020 Sanders than the 2021-22 Sanders if he wants to remain on the team. His % over 50 yards has been awful over the past two seasons. I know it's not a high-percentage kick, but 33% doesn't cut it.
 
He's got a booming kick. The accuracy is the problem.

I can't imagine what the agony is like where you fight your heart out on a drive...moving the ball 50 yards against a stingy defense, just so some twerp goes out there in his clean jersey and kicks it wide right :lol:
 
More then fair obviously, but the potential is still there for him to consistently be counted on in the biggest moments if he can get his head on straight.

Though he can make FGs from the 50s, anything 48 and under needs to be his point of consistency and trust with McDaniel. If he continues to prove to be Inconsistent there, he may need to be let go earlier then expected.

He's done it once before, so that tells us he can be a good Kicker from anywhere, and this season is also going to be like an audition to prove to Miami he can still do it, or for other teams to realize if/when Miami releases him in 2024, he deserves to quickly be picked up.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom