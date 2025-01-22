Probably an Unpopular Take,......But

BrowardDolfan
screw it - is anyone else kind of annoyed about the positive pub the "Bills Mafia" is getting for starting a GoFundMe for the Ravens' Andrews charity? Hear me out, yes, it is great they are giving to a charity. Kudos to them for that. However, giving solely because the guy's huge mistakes led to their team's victory just seems condescending or gross. Do they set up these charity donations to opponents' causes when they lose? No.