Probably an Unpopular Take,......But

B

BrowardDolfan

Sep 15, 2019
screw it - is anyone else kind of annoyed about the positive pub the "Bills Mafia" is getting for starting a GoFundMe for the Ravens' Andrews charity? Hear me out, yes, it is great they are giving to a charity. Kudos to them for that. However, giving solely because the guy's huge mistakes led to their team's victory just seems condescending or gross. Do they set up these charity donations to opponents' causes when they lose? No.
 
To be fair they usually set up a huge donation drive for any players that suffer serious injuries in a game against their team. Did it for Tua as well after the concussion.

I don’t hate Bills fans. I hate the Bills. Same with the Jets. I’ve always felt that way. I get along really well with New Yorkers. They just like to talk a lot of ****.

Now Patriots/Celtics fans on the other hand…..

giphy.gif
 
Yes, again in a Bills' victory.
This doesn't bother me in the slightest

Bill's fans could just sit back and troll everyone based on the success they have had. So to do something generous for a worthy cause is actually a pretty cool tradition that they have.

Yes, they won the game, but they don't have to do this at all.....yet they do. And it seems to me the only one who benefits from this is the charity or cause the money is going to
 
However, giving solely because the guy's huge mistakes led to their team's victory just seems condescending or gross.
I agree. Situations like these pop up out of nowhere under the guise of being benevolent but I see them as self serving. I'm fine with being selfish, but when it's weakly concealed it just ticks people off.
I wonder how many of those who donated even knew what type 1 diabetes was before jumping on the good guy bandwagon to make themselves feel better about winning a game they easily could have lost.
At least the money is going towards a good (my opinion) cause.
 
Good on them
They have contributed thousands of dollars to many charitable causes and folks on here give them flack for it?
Grow up, good people doing a good thing to benefit good causes. Any other teams fans doing something even vaguely on the same level? No
I don’t like the Bills particularly but some of their fans are classier than they get given credit for. Mocking folks for doing good is pitiful
 
screw it - is anyone else kind of annoyed about the positive pub the "Bills Mafia" is getting for starting a GoFundMe for the Ravens' Andrews charity? Hear me out, yes, it is great they are giving to a charity. Kudos to them for that. However, giving solely because the guy's huge mistakes led to their team's victory just seems condescending or gross. Do they set up these charity donations to opponents' causes when they lose? No.
I felt the same way when I heard about them doing it for Andrews. Maybe it's because out of all the places I've been their fans were by far the worst. Like, I'm pretty sure if Josh Allen was losing to the Dolphins all the time and got concussed and some Dolphins fans did something for him those Bills fans would likely tell them to shove the money up their ***.

So I don't know, it rubs me the wrong way as well
 
