Process and Planning - A Clean Sweep. This Is Not About Single Players And What Money They Got

Wilkins, Hunt, AVG, Brandon Jones, and who know who else (Connor Williams), all gone. This thread is not about a single player. Argue about the pros and cons of Wilkins all you want. I see both sides. This thread is about the mosaic in total of what happened, and the poor planning that got us here.



This is terrible planning by Grier. I am not commenting about what the teams record will be. This is a process point. Whatever their record is next year, it should be better than it turns out, because we put ourselves in a poor position and lost too much talent.



To be this much over the cap when you have a bunch of your own prized players scheduled to hit the market, and you need to find a bunch of money to pay your QB, is terrible planning. You cannot set things up so this hits all at once. Too much to deal with, impossible to shuffle that many things.



The Van Ginkel loss speaks volumes. That was not a lot of money, and we need help at the position, with the injuries. Yet we didn't have the dry powder to even lock that one down. Whether or not you think Hunt or Wilkins got too much money is not the point. We didn't even have the money to sign a guy like Van Ginkel.



And PS the market is the market, so the "overpays" are just market so that needs to be accounted for. The cap is up, other teams have money to spend. This is what happens. Which is why you don't put yourself in this spot. And in part we are in this spot, because we overpaid for guys like Chubb and Armstead (cash and draft capital). Also all you people telling me Wilkins and Hunt are not worth the money are the same people that wildly celebrate the overpays when they sign guys like Chubb, Armstead, Suh and the raft of FA's they have overpaid for in the past. So people are not being consistent, but instead just trying to justify every single thing the team does. It is interminable.



Further, the OL could not be more important for Tua and this team, and it seems we are going to get worse at the position, but not better. Again, this is a function of the spot we put ourselves in.



When I woke up this morning, and didn't see any news about restructures, I knew we were in for trouble, because we were going into day 1 still over the cap. That means no money, and probably a reluctance from players to even engage, because they are running the risk that by the time Wednesday at 4pm rolled around, the Dolphins still might not have enough space, and the deals could not become official, and they would be out of luck because other teams had allocated a bunch of their money.



This is on Grier. Just terrible planning. It should not have been this bad. Whatever record the team has, it should be better.