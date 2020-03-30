Fin Fan in Cali
Projecting 2020 production for four notable RBs starting fresh
Todd Gurley and Melvin Ingram are leaving Los Angeles. Who'll show out with their new team? Maurice Jones-Drew examines four notable RB moves, providing stat projections and analysis.
www.nfl.com
Jordan Howard, Miami Dolphins
Old team: Philadelphia Eagles
In signing with the Dolphins, Howard becomes a starter on a team that wants to run the ball. That's the ideal situation for a running back, and it should help reverse the decline in production that's been a constant of Howard's career going back to Year 2: Every year, his rushing yards total has dipped, from 1,313 in 2016 to 1,122 in 2017, 935 in 2018 and 525 in 2019. The thing is, even last year's career-low output would have led the '19 Dolphins, with no Miami running back managing to crack 250 yards (or surpass 37-year-old QB Ryan Fitzpatrick's 243 rushing yards). This team desperately needs a back who can make defenses respect the run game and wear down his opponents, which is exactly what Howard will do on the way to his first 1,000-yard season in years.
2020 production: 280 carries, 1,100 rush yards, 8 rush TDs
This would be great.