Projecting 2020 production for four notable RBs starting fresh

www.nfl.com

Todd Gurley and Melvin Ingram are leaving Los Angeles. Who'll show out with their new team? Maurice Jones-Drew examines four notable RB moves, providing stat projections and analysis.
Jordan Howard, Miami Dolphins


Old team: Philadelphia Eagles


In signing with the Dolphins, Howard becomes a starter on a team that wants to run the ball. That's the ideal situation for a running back, and it should help reverse the decline in production that's been a constant of Howard's career going back to Year 2: Every year, his rushing yards total has dipped, from 1,313 in 2016 to 1,122 in 2017, 935 in 2018 and 525 in 2019. The thing is, even last year's career-low output would have led the '19 Dolphins, with no Miami running back managing to crack 250 yards (or surpass 37-year-old QB Ryan Fitzpatrick's 243 rushing yards). This team desperately needs a back who can make defenses respect the run game and wear down his opponents, which is exactly what Howard will do on the way to his first 1,000-yard season in years.


2020 production: 280 carries, 1,100 rush yards, 8 rush TDs

This would be great.
 
