Projecting forward…

Hopefully this post is going to calm everyone down. I want y’all to see what I see going forward.



Remaining schedules..



Bills



Jacksonville (London)

NYG (SNF)

@ NE

Tampa Bay (TNF)

@Cincinnati (SNF)

Denver (MNF)

NYJ

@ Philly

BYE

@ KC

Dallas

@ LAC (Saturday)

NE

@ Miami



Dolphins



NYG

Carolina

@Philly (SNF)

NE

KC (London)

BYE

LV

@ NYJ (Black Friday)

@ Washington

Tennessee (MNF)

NYJ

Dallas

@ Baltimore

Buffalo



So as you can see… yes Buffalo is probably going to race out to 10-2/11-1 before their bye. But 4 of those last 5 are really really tough with a lot of travel bc they’re alternating home/away weekly.



Even if we lose @ Philly and KC… we’re 6-3 headed to the bye but then our schedule really softens up.



Best case scenario for Buffalo is they’re 13-3 coming to Miami for week 18. So if we can get to 6-3 at minimum when we get to the bye… we should reel off the next 5 after the bye before hosting Dallas and we get Dallas at home so to me that should be a win.



Let’s assume we lose @ Baltimore… we’re still 12-4 with Buffalo at 13-3 and then coming to Miami. I believe we would win the tiebreaker in that scenario bc we would be 5-1 in the division while they would be 4-2… that loss to the Jets for Buffalo was HUGE for us and it will come into play later on.



Again… people may say d@mn Buffalo is 13-3 coming to Miami but that’s using BEST case scenario. They could very well lose to Jax/@ Cincy/Dallas/ or at LAC and they’d be 12-4 coming to Miami just like us and if we both enter week 18 with the same record then a win gives us the AFC East title outright.



So everybody just relax… I promise we’re going to be just fine. Like I said this is assuming losses @ Philly and to KC in London. We could easily split those games. This is also assuming Buffalo beats Jax… wins @ Cincy and @ LAC which they could lose any of those 3.



We are in great position.