Projecting forward…

MiaFins31
Active Roster
- Joined
- Jan 4, 2021
- Messages
- 2,090
- Reaction score
- 3,601
- Age
- 34
- Location
- South Carolina
Hopefully this post is going to calm everyone down. I want y’all to see what I see going forward.
Remaining schedules..
Bills
Jacksonville (London)
NYG (SNF)
@ NE
Tampa Bay (TNF)
@Cincinnati (SNF)
Denver (MNF)
NYJ
@ Philly
BYE
@ KC
Dallas
@ LAC (Saturday)
NE
@ Miami
Dolphins
NYG
Carolina
@Philly (SNF)
NE
KC (London)
BYE
LV
@ NYJ (Black Friday)
@ Washington
Tennessee (MNF)
NYJ
Dallas
@ Baltimore
Buffalo
So as you can see… yes Buffalo is probably going to race out to 10-2/11-1 before their bye. But 4 of those last 5 are really really tough with a lot of travel bc they’re alternating home/away weekly.
Even if we lose @ Philly and KC… we’re 6-3 headed to the bye but then our schedule really softens up.
Best case scenario for Buffalo is they’re 13-3 coming to Miami for week 18. So if we can get to 6-3 at minimum when we get to the bye… we should reel off the next 5 after the bye before hosting Dallas and we get Dallas at home so to me that should be a win.
Let’s assume we lose @ Baltimore… we’re still 12-4 with Buffalo at 13-3 and then coming to Miami. I believe we would win the tiebreaker in that scenario bc we would be 5-1 in the division while they would be 4-2… that loss to the Jets for Buffalo was HUGE for us and it will come into play later on.
Again… people may say d@mn Buffalo is 13-3 coming to Miami but that’s using BEST case scenario. They could very well lose to Jax/@ Cincy/Dallas/ or at LAC and they’d be 12-4 coming to Miami just like us and if we both enter week 18 with the same record then a win gives us the AFC East title outright.
So everybody just relax… I promise we’re going to be just fine. Like I said this is assuming losses @ Philly and to KC in London. We could easily split those games. This is also assuming Buffalo beats Jax… wins @ Cincy and @ LAC which they could lose any of those 3.
We are in great position.
Remaining schedules..
Bills
Jacksonville (London)
NYG (SNF)
@ NE
Tampa Bay (TNF)
@Cincinnati (SNF)
Denver (MNF)
NYJ
@ Philly
BYE
@ KC
Dallas
@ LAC (Saturday)
NE
@ Miami
Dolphins
NYG
Carolina
@Philly (SNF)
NE
KC (London)
BYE
LV
@ NYJ (Black Friday)
@ Washington
Tennessee (MNF)
NYJ
Dallas
@ Baltimore
Buffalo
So as you can see… yes Buffalo is probably going to race out to 10-2/11-1 before their bye. But 4 of those last 5 are really really tough with a lot of travel bc they’re alternating home/away weekly.
Even if we lose @ Philly and KC… we’re 6-3 headed to the bye but then our schedule really softens up.
Best case scenario for Buffalo is they’re 13-3 coming to Miami for week 18. So if we can get to 6-3 at minimum when we get to the bye… we should reel off the next 5 after the bye before hosting Dallas and we get Dallas at home so to me that should be a win.
Let’s assume we lose @ Baltimore… we’re still 12-4 with Buffalo at 13-3 and then coming to Miami. I believe we would win the tiebreaker in that scenario bc we would be 5-1 in the division while they would be 4-2… that loss to the Jets for Buffalo was HUGE for us and it will come into play later on.
Again… people may say d@mn Buffalo is 13-3 coming to Miami but that’s using BEST case scenario. They could very well lose to Jax/@ Cincy/Dallas/ or at LAC and they’d be 12-4 coming to Miami just like us and if we both enter week 18 with the same record then a win gives us the AFC East title outright.
So everybody just relax… I promise we’re going to be just fine. Like I said this is assuming losses @ Philly and to KC in London. We could easily split those games. This is also assuming Buffalo beats Jax… wins @ Cincy and @ LAC which they could lose any of those 3.
We are in great position.