Projecting forward…

Hopefully this post is going to calm everyone down. I want y’all to see what I see going forward.

Remaining schedules..

Bills

Jacksonville (London)
NYG (SNF)
@ NE
Tampa Bay (TNF)
@Cincinnati (SNF)
Denver (MNF)
NYJ
@ Philly
BYE
@ KC
Dallas
@ LAC (Saturday)
NE
@ Miami

Dolphins

NYG
Carolina
@Philly (SNF)
NE
KC (London)
BYE
LV
@ NYJ (Black Friday)
@ Washington
Tennessee (MNF)
NYJ
Dallas
@ Baltimore
Buffalo

So as you can see… yes Buffalo is probably going to race out to 10-2/11-1 before their bye. But 4 of those last 5 are really really tough with a lot of travel bc they’re alternating home/away weekly.

Even if we lose @ Philly and KC… we’re 6-3 headed to the bye but then our schedule really softens up.

Best case scenario for Buffalo is they’re 13-3 coming to Miami for week 18. So if we can get to 6-3 at minimum when we get to the bye… we should reel off the next 5 after the bye before hosting Dallas and we get Dallas at home so to me that should be a win.

Let’s assume we lose @ Baltimore… we’re still 12-4 with Buffalo at 13-3 and then coming to Miami. I believe we would win the tiebreaker in that scenario bc we would be 5-1 in the division while they would be 4-2… that loss to the Jets for Buffalo was HUGE for us and it will come into play later on.

Again… people may say d@mn Buffalo is 13-3 coming to Miami but that’s using BEST case scenario. They could very well lose to Jax/@ Cincy/Dallas/ or at LAC and they’d be 12-4 coming to Miami just like us and if we both enter week 18 with the same record then a win gives us the AFC East title outright.

So everybody just relax… I promise we’re going to be just fine. Like I said this is assuming losses @ Philly and to KC in London. We could easily split those games. This is also assuming Buffalo beats Jax… wins @ Cincy and @ LAC which they could lose any of those 3.

We are in great position.
 
I said 10-7 in preseason prediction thread and holding to it. That’s a 1 game improvement from last year with a much tuffer schedule.
 
Dude, I don’t play the what if games
if my aunt had a dick she’d be my uncle too

Season needs to play out
 
EasyRider said:
Dude, I don’t play the what if games
if my aunt had a dick she’d be my uncle too

Season needs to play out
Bro we’re fans theirs no need to be a dick about it.

We’re fans and if you don’t play along that’s fine but others do so let them enjoy this thread so they can see that we’re still in a really good spot.
 
MiaFins31 said:
Bro we’re fans theirs no need to be a dick about it.

We’re fans and if you don’t play along that’s fine but others do so let them enjoy this thread so they can see that we’re still in a really good spot.
Like I said, youre playing the what if game
It means nothing until it’s actually played
I’m sorry if someone coming along posting on your though burst your bubble, buts what forums are about, different ideas, and I disagree with your’s
 
EasyRider said:
Like I said, youre playing the what if game
It means nothing until it’s actually played
I’m sorry if someone coming along posting on your though burst your bubble, buts what forums are about, different ideas, and I disagree with your’s
But you’re not disagreeing.

You’re coming in just to say you don’t play this game. Ok that’s fine but others like myself do.

So let the people that do it have it.
 
MiaFins31 said:
All respect… if this team goes 10-7 with Tua playing a full season then that’s a total disappointment. 12 wins should be the minimum expectation with the way the schedule is setting up.
Expectations based on what? Team has been around since 1966 and has won 12 or more games only 6 times. Last time was 1990.

Tua wasn’t even born for 8 more years 😂
 
MiaFins31 said:
But you’re not disagreeing.

You’re coming in just to say you don’t play this game. Ok that’s fine but others like myself do.

So let the people that do it have it.
Huh? I’m not stopping anyone from anything. Posters here are free to do what they want
 
AMakados10 said:
Expectations based on what? Team has been around since 1966 and has won 12 or more games only 6 times. Last time was 1990.

Tua wasn’t even born for 8 more years 😂
Based on the talent and the schedule.

Philly/KC/Baltimore/Buffalo are the only teams left on this schedule that we could possibly lose to.

Everybody else should be wins. I know I know it’s the NFL.. any given Sunday and all that I understand.

This is just projecting. If we keep Tua upright this team should win 12 games on that schedule considering we’ve already played 3 road games and another one of our road games is actually a neutral site overseas. That mean with 13 to play we have 8 at home.

Real contenders beat the teams they’re supposed to beat and this front office has went all in on this team. So yes the expectations at this point should be no less than 12 wins.
 
Never know about any game in this league, the jets defense is tougher than ours and they’re hanging with KC, wed be down by 28 I don’t trust this team…can’t project down the road
 
Dolph N.Fan said:
I see 2-3 more losses for each team left on their schedules. Going to
Come down to the week 18 game
Exactly and that’s what I’m trying to get across to everyone that’s freaking out.

We’re still in great position and out of the 13 games left 8… that’s right I said 8 are in Miami. Just winning the remaining home games gets us to 11 and ppl don’t think we can win 1 more road game?

12 wins should be the minimum expectation at this point barring an injury to Tua or Tyreek/Jaylen
 
MiaFins31 said:
Based on the talent and the schedule.

Philly/KC/Baltimore/Buffalo are the only teams left on this schedule that we could possibly lose to.

Everybody else should be wins. I know I know it’s the NFL.. any given Sunday and all that I understand.

This is just projecting. If we keep Tua upright this team should win 12 games on that schedule considering we’ve already played 3 road games and another one of our road games is actually a neutral site overseas. That mean with 13 to play we have 8 at home.

Real contenders beat the teams they’re supposed to beat and this front office has went all in on this team. So yes the expectations at this point should be no less than 12 wins.
Miami probably beat NE only because of a failed 4th down attempt, and a couple sacks of Herbert let them win against the Chargers. IOW, Miami was just a few plays away from starting 0-2. The Denver game was an outlier, and when they faced a strong team today they got their butts whooped. Whether it's Fangio or the players, the defense sucks. And, the o-line wasn't all that great with Eichenberg in for Williams, and then it got even worse when Armstead went out. I hate to say it, but I think that the o-line and the defense will hurt their playoff chances.
 
