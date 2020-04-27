Promising Draft Caps Off Strong Offseason

fishfanmiami

fishfanmiami

You want a final verdict on the Dolphins' 2020 draft? It's far too early for that. Come back next year at this time and we'll certainly have a better idea.
But if first impressions matter, and they usually do, how can you not be impressed with what the Dolphins accomplished over the most important three days of the offseason. They found a quarterback. They continued to rebuild their offensive line. They added juice to their pass rush. They brought in a couple of important pieces in the secondary. They traded for a productive running back. Need I go on?
How can you not admire the work of General Manager Chris Grier and the carefully crafted plan that unfolded round after round, pick after pick. He was disciplined. He was creative. He was prudent. He maneuvered so well, first refusing to bow to the temptation of trading up early on to get his quarterback, though he did trade up a couple of times later to get other players he coveted. He traded down once in the first round to get an extra fourth round pick, gave up a fifth-round pick for 49ers' running back Matt Breida and then capped things off with some forward thinking, getting another piece in next year's draft, trading a seventh-round pick to the Seahawks for a sixth-round pick in 2021.

AC In The AM: Promising Draft Caps Off Strong Offseason

How can you not be impressed with what the Dolphins accomplished during the Draft?
Cohen is a homer but I agree with his thinking
 
Kamelion4291

Kamelion4291

I was extremely pleased. You can see the vision and that's the most that I could say for this team since Parcells.

I wanted to take Tua and build a power rushing team. It looks to be where they're headed.
 
Hargitt01

Hargitt01

The off-season has been nothing short of fantastic. Love what Grier and Co. have put together. We have direction and now a more talented roster. Look for that to continue as we embark on our journey to playoff contention.
 
F

"FitzMagic"

Whether we all agree on the draft or not I think we can all agree the future looks bright. Kamelion mentioned a power running attack. That is what I am most intrigued about with Tua in tow and NE influence at times NE ran more than people thought.
A lot of short passing game, power running game?
 
