Proof The Dolphins Tampering Penalty Was About Flores, And Not Tampering?

Article linked to below about LaVonte David hinting that Tampa tampered with Brady. Is what the Dolphins did any different from what Tampa did? In fact I could argue less bad, for a variety of reasons. Tampa ended up with the player, Miami did not. When Miami was alleged to have tampered, Brady's deal wasn't even up. The evidence against Tampa is also a lot clearer, because Arians spoke about it publicly. And yet Miami got popped bigly for tampering, and nothing for Tampa except a Super Bowl ring? Hmmmm. Yup. Flores. That was this years 3rd rounder too. My 2 cents.
https://www.nbcsports.com/nfl/profo...ntial-tom-brady-tampering-by-the-bucs-in-2020