Proposed 2021 salary cap leaves the Dolphins in great shape
The economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the NFL will be significant — but we now know that both the league and the player’s association are willing to embrace the upcoming season and…
dolphinswire.usatoday.com
For the Miami Dolphins, the $175M cap floor for 2021 positions the team nicely to continue their rebuild. Miami offers $18.6M in current salary cap for the 2020 season — that amount can be rolled over to the following season based on cap policies and boost the Dolphins’ already sufficient space when measured against the 2021 floor. OverTheCap.com projects the Dolphins to possess $28.8M in salary cap room for the 2021 season before any transactions take place — a figure that is 11th best in the NFL. This figure includes the Dolphins rolling over the $18.6M in current cap space for this season as well, so as far as raw numbers go, the Dolphins will have approximately $10M in cap room for the 2021 season if the team were to burn up the rest of their 2020 space — which they won’t.