Props to #15 Jaelan Phillips

Phillips is really turning in to Jason Taylor reincarnated. I know he'll alwways be linked to Rousseau but from what I've seen this dude has an upside like no other and a motor that reminds me of Taylor, with perhaps better range and speed.

For a guy that quit football he's remained healthy and his dedication to the weight room and staying in top notch condition will only work to his advantage late in the season or realizing his full potential / ceiling.

Can't wait for this guy to keep getting better. We haven't even touched his upside. Once he gets going at a high level he's could be a perennial DPOY candidate.
 
Doesn't mean I think JP will be in the HOF. What I am seeing are movements, speed and a motor that mimic Jason Taylor's playing style.

He may never come close to JT, but for the first time in a long time we have a pass rusher that we've drafted that has the potential to be very very good. No more Charles Harris or Dion Jordan shit.
 
15 was all over the field yesterday! He was relentless. Excited for him, Chubb, and Ingram being out on the field at the same time.
 
Ehh doesn’t have nearly the skill as JT however might be a better athlete. His motor and speed are pretty crazy. He’s constantly chasing down players. Needs to work on his pass rush moves but his pure athleticism is off the charts.
 
I've been down on him up to now but sometimes you just have to let these guys develop. Hoping he turns out to be really good.
 
he didn't say he was going to be a HOF'er, he said he reminds him of Taylor when playing. That's a big difference and the media does it all the time, the comparisons are valid this season, the kid as really turned it on.

While I agree saying "he is the next Taylor" is premature he certainly is on the right trajectory to become the next Taylor, keep in mind Taylor didn't have his first truly "elite" season until his 4th year.
 
Yeah, props to Ingram. He may be aged, to the point he isn't an every down player anymore, but as a rotational piece, he's playing his ass off.
 
He had a beautiful spin move to the inside off a double team yesterday.
 
Yeah, I know ppl, and the media to some extent do it. That doesn't make it valid or rational. Yesterday on the CBS pregame show, one of the "analysts" said something comparing R. Smith to Ray Lewis. That is just as silly, IMO.

I don't care if ppl do it, but by the same token, they shouldn't be surprised when others don't take them seriously.

I prefer to let players stand on their own merits, particularly when it's comparing a guy with less than 20 NFL starts to guys with a decade+ long career, that have taken over games, come up huge in high pressure playoff situations, etc.
 
