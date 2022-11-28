Props to #15 Jaelan Phillips

Phillips is really turning in to Jason Taylor reincarnated. I know he'll alwways be linked to Rousseau but from what I've seen this dude has an upside like no other and a motor that reminds me of Taylor, with perhaps better range and speed.



For a guy that quit football he's remained healthy and his dedication to the weight room and staying in top notch condition will only work to his advantage late in the season or realizing his full potential / ceiling.



Can't wait for this guy to keep getting better. We haven't even touched his upside. Once he gets going at a high level he's could be a perennial DPOY candidate.