 Props to Cedric Wilson today | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Props to Cedric Wilson today

C

ChitownPhins28

Active Roster
Joined
Dec 9, 2019
Messages
3,288
Reaction score
3,917
Age
51
Location
Aurora IL
You guys know Ive been very critical of him and the signing of him.
He showed some good stuff today.
The blocking and playing good, tough football made me happy. He can contribute without needing a ton of targets. Earning it as a role player and if there were an injury to our WRs 1 & 2, he's ready to step up and make plays.

It's hard to even care about WRs 5 and 6 when we're truly 4 deep and that's not even counting Gman.
 
Dark Matter

Dark Matter

Active Roster
Joined
Dec 2, 2021
Messages
316
Reaction score
721
Location
Australia
Yep, Ced Wilson played a good supporting role. 2 targets for 2 catches and 2 first downs. Put on some nice blocks too. If he keeps that up we'll see more of him. Maybe it's just taken a while for him to get a feel for the offense.
 
C

ChitownPhins28

Active Roster
Joined
Dec 9, 2019
Messages
3,288
Reaction score
3,917
Age
51
Location
Aurora IL
I just think he envisioned more of a primetime role and now he knows the team needs that WR3 to be a 'lunch pail' guy and he did great today. He knows he's competing with Sherfield and he better be able to do Sherfield things.
 
S

Sirspud

Pro Bowler
Club Member
Joined
Jun 24, 2004
Messages
18,584
Reaction score
10,464
Age
37
Location
Haines City, Fl
You can't hold it against Cedrick that Sherfield has play well enough to keep somebody else off the field. Wilson hasn't been the trainwreck the Edmonds was, Edmonds was getting chances and blowing them and Wilson wasn't getting many chances after he got hurt early and other guys really did a great job in his absence.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom