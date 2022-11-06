Props to Cedric Wilson today

You guys know Ive been very critical of him and the signing of him.

He showed some good stuff today.

The blocking and playing good, tough football made me happy. He can contribute without needing a ton of targets. Earning it as a role player and if there were an injury to our WRs 1 & 2, he's ready to step up and make plays.



It's hard to even care about WRs 5 and 6 when we're truly 4 deep and that's not even counting Gman.