Props to Dan Marino

Tyreek mentioned something about Marino that provides insite as to how this offense, was able to look similar but yet different at the same time on Sunday.



Tyreek said, it was Marino who approached Hill and Tua, about doing more film study, as a unit, during the off season. Marino appearently shed some light about what he did with his teammates during his time in the NFL. He expressed how helpful it was to the entire offense, watching film together during their offseasons.



Hill and Tua got the gang together and took Marino's advice. It also appears the additional film study lead to more on field practice for the guys, as well.



Thanks Dan, for looking out for the team.